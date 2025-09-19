ARTICLE
Translation Of Law No. 206 Of 2020

Translation of Law No. 206 of 2020, the Unified Tax Procedures Law, provides clear access to one of Egypt's key recent tax reforms.
Translation of Law No. 206 of 2020, the Unified Tax Procedures Law, provides clear access to one of Egypt's key recent tax reforms. By issuing an English version of the Unified Tax Procedures Law, Egypt makes it possible for international stakeholders, investors, and legal experts to gain a clear understanding of the rules that govern tax administration in the country.

Law No. 206 of 2020 was enacted to unify and modernize the procedures for the assessment, collection, and enforcement of taxes, including income tax, value-added tax, stamp duty, and other related obligations. Prior to its enactment, these processes were scattered across various laws, often creating inconsistencies. The new unified framework introduces greater transparency, efficiency, and clarity for both taxpayers and the Egyptian Tax Authority.

The translation of the Unified Tax Procedures Law highlights the comprehensive scope of the legislation. It details taxpayer rights and obligations, mechanisms for filing tax returns, rules for audits and appeals, and penalties for non-compliance. In addition, the law emphasizes digitalization and the use of electronic systems in tax administration, reflecting Egypt's broader push toward modernization and alignment with international standards.

Making an English version of the Unified Tax Procedures Law available ensures that global investors and businesses can confidently navigate Egypt's tax system. The law not only strengthens compliance and enforcement but also fosters trust, legal certainty, and consistency—critical elements in promoting sustainable economic growth and foreign investment.

