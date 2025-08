Верховный Суд Подтвердил 10-дневный Срок Для Камеральных Уведомлений

Proposed Enhancements Of The Maritime Service Tax Concessions And New Tax Concession For...

Review Of The Supreme Court Practice Of The Republic Of Kazakhstan

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

KP Disputes is Kazakhstan’s first boutique law firm fully dedicated to resolving tax and customs disputes. We handle complex cases daily, staying on top of emerging court trends to secure a competitive edge for our clients. Our Partners actively manage high-stakes matters, supported by a dedicated legal team

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept