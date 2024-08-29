The Office Of Management And Budget Sets Dates For The Filing Of Volume Of Business Declarations

On March 12, 2024, the Office of Management and Budget issued Circular Letter No. 002-2024 ("Circular Letter") setting forth relevant dates in connection with the filing of volume of business declarations ("VOBD") for fiscal year 2024-2025 and the payment of the corresponding municipal license taxes. Pursuant to the Circular Letter, the generally applicable due date to file the VOBD for fiscal year 2024-2025 or a request for an extension of time to file the same is April 22, 2024. The 6-month extension period will expire on October 22, 2024.

In the case of taxpayers covered by a tax exemption grant, the VOBD for fiscal year 2024-2025 or a request for an extension of time to file the same is also April 22, 2024, but the 6-month extension period will expire on December 23, 2024.

Relevant dates in connection with the collection of interest and additions to the municipal license tax for failure to timely submit the VOBD for fiscal year 2024- 2025 are as follows:

From Up to Additional Interests April 23, 2024 May 22, 2024 5% May 23, 2024 June 21, 2024 10% June 22, 2024 July 21, 2024 15% July 22, 2024 August 20, 2024 20% August 21, 2024 Onward 25%

Relevant dates and applicable surcharge due in connection with the late payment of municipal license taxes for the first semester of fiscal year 2024-2025 due are as follows:

From Up to Number of Days Applicable Surcharge July 1, 2024 July 30, 2024 30 days or less 0% July 31, 2024 August 29, 2024 31 to 60 days 5% August 31, 2024 Onward 61 days or more 10%

Relevant dates and applicable surcharge due in connection with the late payment of municipal license taxes for the second semester of fiscal year 2024-2025 due are as follows:

From Up to Number of Days Applicable Surcharge January 2, 2025 January 31, 2025 30 days or less 0% February 1, 2025 March 1, 2025 31 to 60 days 5% March 2, 2025 Onward 61 days of more 10%

Originally published 12 April 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.