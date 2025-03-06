Guberna's Sports Sponsorship Charter

The sports world is constantly evolving, and sports sponsorship has become increasingly significant in funding federations and athletes. However, it is crucial that these partnerships are based on ethical and transparent principles to ensure fair and beneficial collaboration for all stakeholders. With this in mind, Guberna (Instituut voor Bestuurders vzw / Institut des Administrateurs asbl) has developed the Sports Sponsorship Charter, a framework aimed at promoting ethical and responsible collaboration between sponsors and sports federations.

Scope of Application

The Sports Sponsorship Charter (hereinafter referred to as the "Charter") is addressed to sports federations and sports sponsors, but it can also be adopted by other actors in the sports world. The Charter constitutes a voluntary commitment by the signatories to adhere to its principles.

The Charter has been applicable for an indefinite period since 1 January 2024, and is intended as a dynamic document that will be regularly updated by its authors.

A Framework for Successful Partnerships

The Charter offers a set of principles and concrete guidelines to guide sports federations and sponsors in establishing and managing their partnerships. In summary, it encourages the parties to:

define clear, shared objectives and success indicators to measure their impact;

establish partnerships structured around effective, clear, and transparent governance defining the roles and responsibilities of each party;

establish open and regular communication between parties, essential for ensuring the smooth running of the partnership and preventing potential issues;

regularly evaluate and make necessary adjustments to the partnership to optimise results.

Benefits of the Sports Sponsorship Charter

By promoting ethical and responsible partnerships, the Charter contributes to: (i) enhancing the credibility and reputation of sports federations and sponsors; (ii) increasing the attractiveness of sports sponsorship for all stakeholders; (iii) promoting the responsible use of financial and material resources; and (iv) advancing the positive values of sport in society.

Conclusion

The Sports Sponsorship Charter is a valuable tool for sports federations and sponsors who wish to establish sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships. By adopting the principles of the Charter, stakeholders can contribute to a more ethical, transparent, and inclusive sports world.

Originally published May 14, 2024 .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.