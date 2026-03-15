Timing Is Everything: South African High Court Cautions Against Weaponising Procedural Rules After Years Of Silence

In Phethogo Consulting (Pty) Ltd v Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, the Free State Division of the High Court of South Africa was called upon to adjudicate...

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In Phethogo Consulting (Pty) Ltd v Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, the Free State Division of the High Court of South Africa was called upon to adjudicate an application to compel in terms of rule 21(2) of the Uniform Rules of Court (“the Rules”). The applicant, Phethogo Consulting (Pty) Ltd (“Phethogo”), sought an order compelling the respondent, the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality (“the Municipality”), to furnish further particulars for trial.

The matter had a protracted procedural history. Phethogo issued a combined summons against the Municipality on 15 March 2021, and the Municipality delivered its plea on 25 May 2021. Discovery was exchanged by both parties during June and August 2021, after which the matter was dormant for approximately four years. No further procedural steps were taken until 28 October 2025, when Phethogo served its request for further particulars and a rule 37(4) questionnaire. Following the Municipality's failure to comply within the period provided for in the Rules, Phethogo launched an application on 28 November 2025, seeking compliance by 29 December 2025. On 18 December 2025, an order was made that the matter was postponed to the opposed roll of 22 January 2026.

Issues in dispute

The central issue before the court was whether Phethogo was entitled to an order compelling the Municipality to furnish the requested particulars, and if so, on what terms. It was common cause that the Municipality was out of time in responding to the request.

However, the Municipality contended that Phethogo's conduct of demanding compliance within five days during the festive recess after four years of procedural inactivity amounted to an abuse of process. The Municipality's attorneys were closed from 12 December 2025 until early January 2026, and the file had to be reconstructed from court records due to the prolonged period of inactivity. The Municipality sought an extension until February 2026, which Phethogo declined to grant.

Court's findings

The court emphasised that “dogmatically rigid adherence to the Uniform Rules of Court is as undesirable as their flagrant disregard” and that procedural rules exist to facilitate fair and efficient adjudication rather than to obstruct the resolution of real issues between parties. The court affirmed the constitutional imperative that courts exist to determine disputes through a fair process directed at the resolution of real issues, and that procedural mechanisms should not be deployed as instruments of tactical advantage.

The court accepted that Phethogo was entitled to request compliance with the rule 21(2) notice and to approach the court for relief in the absence of timeous compliance. Equally, the Municipality bore the responsibility for failing to provide the requested information within a reasonable time.

However, the court found that the prolonged period of procedural inactivity between 2021 and October 2025 was a material consideration. The insistence upon compliance within a truncated period during the festive recess, in circumstances where no demonstrable prejudice or urgency was shown, weighed against Phethogo. The court held that the timing and manner in which the application was pursued had the practical effect of placing procedural pressure on the Municipality rather than advancing the substantive resolution of the dispute, which amounted to “the kind of disproportionate use of procedure that the authorities caution against”.

Conclusion

The court ordered the Municipality to file its reply to the request for further particulars within ten days. However, in the exercise of its discretion, the court ordered that each party bear its own costs, save for the wasted costs of 18 December 2025, which remained payable by the Municipality.

This judgment serves as a timely reminder that litigants cannot allow matters to lie dormant for years and then suddenly demand strict procedural compliance within timeframes set out in the Rules, particularly during court recesses. Practitioners would do well to note that while procedural compliance remains important, fairness and proportionality remain important considerations.

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