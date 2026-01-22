Andersen's US Listing On The NYSE Supercharges Its Integrated Legal, Tax And Advisory Platform In South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – Andersen, the fast-growing international legal, tax and advisory powerhouse founded by former Arthur Andersen partners, has made a defining move on the world stage with its successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ANDG.

This landmark listing is more than a financial milestone — it's a statement of global intent. It strengthens Andersen's capital base, extends its global reach to over 182 markets, and enhances its ability to deliver deeper, more strategic solutions to clients navigating an increasingly complex global economy.

For South Africa, the listing marks a surge in capability and connectivity. Local clients now tap into a fully capitalised, integrated advisory ecosystem — one that fuses legal excellence and precision with financial insight, tax intelligence, and strategic advisory expertise across consulting, corporate finance, valuations, capital raising, and governance.

Unlike traditional law firms, Andersen operates as a unified professional services platform — agile, analytical, and aligned with how modern businesses actually move. This model positions Andersen South Africa at the forefront of a new advisory era: one where legal excellence meets strategic foresight to empower growth, transformation, and cross-border confidence.

"This listing amplifies our capacity to serve South African corporates, investors, and entrepreneurs with truly global resources — while retaining the depth of local understanding that our clients trust," said Derrick Kaufmann Managing Partner of Andersen South Africa. "It reaffirms Andersen's enduring philosophy — that exceptional advice transcends boundaries when underpinned by shared purpose and technical mastery."

With its listing complete, Andersen stands ready to usher in the next phase of global integration — connecting ambition, markets, and opportunity through a distinctively multidisciplinary approach that redefines what a modern advisory firm can be.

