4 March 2026

All Things Budget 2026

Individual tax brackets had not been adjusted for several years, and although a VAT increase was previously proposed, it was ultimately withdrawn.
Individual tax brackets had not been adjusted for several years, and although a VAT increase was previously proposed, it was ultimately withdrawn. This year, Government has introduced an adjustment to the individual tax tables.

The change is enabled by an improved revenue outlook, with gross tax revenue for 2025/26 revised up by R21.3 billion due to stronger-than-expected net VAT, corporate income tax, and dividends tax collections. As a result, the provisional R20 billion in tax increases planned in the May 2025 Budget has been withdrawn.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

