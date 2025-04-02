ENS Tax In Brief - Issue 141

Below, please find issue 141 of ENS' Tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.

case law

Supreme Court of Appeal (" SCA ") | Aveng Mining Shafts and Underground v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (1192/2023) [2025] ZASCA 20 The taxpayer sought VAT (input tax) deductions totalling R17,495,071.81 from June 2012 August 2016 under the Value-Added Tax Act No. 89 of 1991 (" VAT Act "). These deductions related entertainment expenses, which included accommodation and food costs for employees assigned to specific fixed-term mine construction projects. The issue before the SCA was whether section 17(2)(a)(i) (bb) of the VAT Act allowed the taxpayer deduct the input tax in question. The taxpayer argued that it should be allowed deduct the input tax because the expenses were incurred in deploying employees specific projects. The SCA dismissed the appeal with costs, finding that the taxpayer was not eligible claim the input tax on entertainment expenses. Find a copy of the judgment here.

") | Aveng Mining Shafts and Underground v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (1192/2023) [2025] ZASCA 20

legislation and draft legislation

The Revenue Laws Amendment Bill [B-2025] has been published Find a copy of the Bill here

The 2025 Draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill has been published for comment Public comments are due 31 March 2025 Find a copy of the Bill here

Value-Added Tax Act, 1991 | "electronic services" The updated Regulations prescribing "the definition of "electronic services" in section 1(1) of the Value-Added Tax Act, 1991 has been published in Government Gazette 52293 of 14 March 2025. The effective date of the new regulations is 1 April 2025. Find a copy of the updated regulations here.



SARS publications

exchange control

Exchange Control Circular No. 2/2025 | Statement on exchange control was published Reference is made to Annexure E of the 2025 Budget Speech announcing further exchange control reforms, with is attached as Annexure A to the Circular. In amplification of the aforegoing, two draft Circulars are attached as Annexure B.1 and B.2 for public comment by 30 April 2025. The draft Circulars are titled: Draft Exchange Control Circular No. 3/2025 | Travel allowance. Draft Exchange Control Circular No. 4/2025 | Hedging – Agricultural commodities. Additionally, the Financial Surveillance Department is working on a regulatory framework for informal money value transfer services and cross-border crypto asset transactions, which will be published for public consultation once finalised. The IMF reviewed foreign exposure limits for institutional investors, recommending the 45% limit be maintained due to the stability of South Africa's financial markets. Find a copy of the Circular here.



customs and excise

Customs and Excise Act, 1964 | Tariff Amendments 2025 Tariff Amendments Notice R.5978 has been published in Government Gazette 52263 of 14 March 2025. The notice relates to the imposition of provisional payment in relation to anti-dumping duties against the increased imports of other screws fully threaded with hexagon heads and other bolts with hexagon heads excluding bolt ends, screw studs and screw studding, classifiable under tariff subheadings 7318.15.39 and 7318.15.43 respectively, originating in or imported from the People's Republic of China (ITAC Report No. 745). Find a copy of Notice R.5978 here.

Rule Amendments Notice R.5974 on Anti-forestalling measures in respect of anticipated increases in excise duties (DAR260) (with retrospective effect from 19 February 2025) has been published in Government Gazette 52255 of 11 March 2025.

SARS has announced that, effective from 1 April 2025, all electronic customs declarations must include comprehensive invoice data. Failure to comply will result in documentary inspection or audit. o Find the detailed letter to trade here

Guide on the Declaration of Sealable Goods | Customs and Excise Act, 1964. The guide provides information on the legislative requirements under the Customs and Excise Act relating to the declaration of sealable goods by the master and crew of a ship arriving in the Republic Find more information here.

Customs | Intention of the SARS Commissioner to formally withdraw all concessions SARS reviewed certain requirements as outlined in the Customs and Excise Act, under the auspices of certain concessions that were previously granted and is now formally withdrawing all concessions on which certain clients are relying. Find more information here

A copy of the Taxation Proposals as tabled by the Minister of Finance in his Budget Review 2025 is now available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.