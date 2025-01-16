ARTICLE
16 January 2025

Frasers Group Enters South Africa: A Landmark M&A Deal With Holdsport

Ai
Andersen in South Africa

Contributor

Andersen in South Africa logo
Andersen in South Africa is a Legal, Tax and Advisory firm offering a full range of value-added and cost-effective services to their corporate and commercial clients. They are a member firm of Andersen Global, an international entity surrounding the development of a seamless professional services model providing best in class tax and legal services around the world.
Explore Firm Details
In November 2024, UK-based Frasers Group, known for brands including House of Fraser and Sports Direct, announced its acquisition of South Africa's leading sporting goods retailer, Holdsport Group.
South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
Marco Schepers and Derrick Kaufmann
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In November 2024, UK-based Frasers Group, known for brands including House of Fraser and Sports Direct, announced its acquisition of South Africa's leading sporting goods retailer, Holdsport Group.

This strategic move marks Frasers' inaugural entry into the South African market, aiming to leverage Holdsport's established presence to expand its global footprint.

Holdsport operates 88 stores across South Africa and Namibia, encompassing well-known retail chains such as Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse, and premium streetwear retailer Shelflife.

In the financial year ending February 2024, Holdsport reported sales exceeding R3 billion, reflecting its robust market position.

The acquisition includes Holdsport's comprehensive infrastructure, featuring warehouses and offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town, as well as a manufacturing facility.

This extensive network is expected to serve as a platform for Frasers to introduce and expand its Sports Direct brand within the region.

Frasers Group's CEO, Michael Murray, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating on Investis, "Holdsport has built an incredible brand and reputation across Southern Africa, and we see potential in combining their regional expertise and own brands with our scale and resources, establishing a strong platform for growth."

This transaction follows Frasers' recent investment in Malta-based Hudson Group, indicating a strategic focus on expanding its presence in diverse international markets.

The deal is currently pending customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be concluded in the coming months.

Andersen in South Africa, with extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, corporate finance, capital raising and legal risk management, is proud to have acted as the South African tax adviser to Frasers Group in their successful acquisition of Holdsport and Sportsmans Warehouse.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marco Schepers
Marco Schepers
Photo of Derrick Kaufmann
Derrick Kaufmann
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More