Progress Over Perfection: A Strategy Execution Mindset For Professionals

With operations based in Cape Town and Dublin, Beach Weather helps law firms globally turn reputation into measurable growth. With two decades inside leading practices, we know a lawyer’s first source of new work is still a trusted referral - so every plan we build starts with substance, not slogans. Our four-pillar approach - Support Elements, Collateral, Broadcasting, and Business Development - keeps marketing calm, clear, and accountable. As a content partner to Mondaq, we extend that discipline to syndication, giving smaller and mid-size firms access to the same global platform that Tier 1-level practices enjoy. Articles featured on this profile come from firms enrolled in our TideCheck™ Thought-Leadership Program - an initiative that pairs Beach Weather’s editorial coaching with Mondaq’s unmatched distribution and readership analytics.

In professional services—particularly law and knowledge-based industries—the expectation of perfection is ever-present. Yet when it comes to executing a personal or business development strategy, that same perfectionism can become a silent saboteur.

In Chapter 29 of Expansive, co-authored by John Sanei and Erik Kruger, the authors explore this tension with sharp clarity. Their message is simple but transformative: choose progress over perfection.

As someone who coaches professionals on strategic execution, I found their insights both validating and motivating. Here's a breakdown of the chapter's key messages—paired with my own reflections and experiences from the frontlines of business development accountability.

Plateaus and Regressions Are Part of the Journey

Plateaus and regressions aren't signs of failure—they're part of the rhythm of any meaningful, medium-to-long-term goal. Once I stopped judging myself for losing momentum, I was able to revisit the why behind the goal and decide whether it was still worth pursuing.

A personal example: I set out to learn touch typing last year. Progress was strong until it wasn't. By March, I had stopped altogether. But instead of beating myself up, I reflected on the value of the goal. Was it still important to me? If so, what could I build on? That mindset shift—from perfection to progress recovery—is what turns a dip into a pivot.

Freeing Yourself from the Thought Loop

Our lives really do become what we think about. When we're stuck in thought loops—constantly replaying our lack of action—we reinforce inaction. I've caught myself thinking I should be practising touch typing more times than I can count. But those thoughts didn't move me. What shifted things was noticing the loop—and then choosing a small action to break it.

The insight here? Awareness without action just fuels guilt. Awareness paired with a strategic interruption? That's how momentum returns.

Experimentation Beats Perfectionism

Perfectionism, especially in professional services, can quietly erode your willingness to experiment. But growth demands experimentation. Over the past four years building Unlok, I've tried more things that didn't work than ones that did. But the few that landed—like building a value proposition around accountability for lawyers—became game-changers.

I didn't view client rejection as failure. I saw it as feedback. That mindset, anchored in my Learner strength, helped me stay curious and creative. Progress only came once I let go of perfection and embraced experiments as stepping stones, not verdicts.

Accountability as a Bridge

For me, accountability is the game changer. It's the bridge between the commitment you made when you were motivated—and the action you take when you're not.

Those short, focused check-ins with an accountability partner aren't about reporting in. They're about resetting intention, clearing emotional fog, and staying aligned with the strategy—especially when you're tempted to drift. Accountability doesn't just keep you on track—it makes the track visible again when you lose sight of it.

Final Reflection

If your strategy has stalled, the solution isn't more effort—it's a mindset shift. Drop perfection. Embrace consistent progress. Reconnect with your intent. Reflect. Refocus. Reignite.

And if this message speaks to you, I highly recommend:

Getting a copy of Expansive by John Sanei and Erik Kruger

Joining me weekly as I reflect on one of their 52 thought pieces—starting with Chapter 1: What's Your Word?

The authors offer a valuable 'Expansion Point' at the end of each chapter. These reflection prompts have already shifted my thinking—and my execution—for the better.

Let's keep choosing progress. Together.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.