Contributor

Fairbridges Wertheim Becker was formed by the coming together of two longstanding, respected law firms, the first being Fairbridges established in 1812 in Cape Town, the second Wertheim Becker founded in 1904 in Johannesburg. This merger makes Fairbridges Wertheim Becker the oldest law firm in Africa, with its strong values and vision, it also makes them the perfect legal partner to assist you in achieving your business objectives.