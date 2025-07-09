The 50/50 Myth: Unpacking Settlement Of Properties In Nigerian Matrimonial Causes

Introduction

The dissolution of marriage often presents not only emotional and psychological challenges but also significant legal and financial complexities. One of the most contentious issues that arises during divorce proceedings is the question of property distribution between the parties. The division of matrimonial properties often sparks contentious debates about fairness, equity, and the contributions of each spouse.

In popular discourse, there is a widespread belief that spouses are entitled to an equal share of the properties acquired during the subsistence of the marriage. However, this belief, while emotionally appealing, does not reflect the legal position in Nigeria, which is far more nuanced. A recurring question, therefore, is whether a spouse is automatically entitled to an equal share of matrimonial property solely by reason of the marital relationship, without the necessity of establishing any specific contribution (financial or otherwise) to the acquisition or maintenance of such property. In Nigeria, the distribution of marital assets upon dissolution of marriage is guided by a combination of statutory provisions and judicial discretion, often influenced by the peculiar facts of each case.

This article examines the legal framework governing the division of property upon the breakdown of a marriage, interrogating whether parties are, as a matter of law, entitled to an equal share or whether the principle of fairness takes precedence over strict equality.

Matrimonial Properties And the Legal Frame Work for Their Settlement in Nigeria

Matrimonial property refers to the assets and liabilities accumulated by either or both spouses during the duration of a marriage and used for the joint benefit of the couple and their family. The concept reflects that marriage is a joint venture and recognizes that both spouses have a shared interest in these assets, which are considered shared property regardless of individual contributions.

