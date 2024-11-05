GRACE PERIOD FOR REGISTRATION OF CUSTOMARY MARRIAGES:

Section 4(3)(b) of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act 120 of 1998 states that a customary marriage entered into after the commencement of the Act must be registered within a period of three months after conclusion of the marriage or within a longer period as the minister may from time to time prescribe by Notice in the Gazette.

The Minister of Home Affairs released a notice on 29 October 2024 affording parties who are married in terms of customary law until 31 August 2026 to register their customary marriages which are not yet registered.

In other words, any customary marriages entered into after 15 November 2000 which have not been registered at Home Affairs, must be registered by no later than 31 August 2026. We implore couples to take this opportunity to register their customary marriages

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.