The Employment and Employee Benefits practice group has extensive experience providing legal advice and representation on employment equity matters. Building on this foundation, the team is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Employment Equity compliance and consultancy offering (see below infographic).

With the anticipated implementation of the Employment Equity Amendment Act, signed into law in April 2023, significant changes to employment equity frameworks are expected in the next reporting cycle.

To help clients navigate these challenges, our Employment and Employee Benefits practice has developed specialised expertise in this area. The team is ready to assist clients with understanding their obligations, conducting detailed workforce analyses, and creating tailored equity plans.

This new workstream includes assessments of current compliance levels, in-depth reviews of workforce profiles as required under Section 19 of the EEA, and the development of strategic Employment Equity Plans in line with Section 20. By combining our legal expertise with compliance consultancy work, the team aims to provide clients with practical and effective solutions during this time of significant regulatory change and uncertainty.

The new service offering comes at a crucial time when clients are seeking guidance on navigating the upcoming changes to the employment equity framework. The new legislation takes effect on 1 January 2025.

Originally published 29 November 2024

