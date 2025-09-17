Women Powering Progress Neridha Moodley

"As you go up the ranks, you have a responsibility to bring others with you."

Role and Leadership

Neridha Moodley leads People and Culture at SNG Grant Thornton, driving an inclusive, purpose-driven workplace where talent thrives. Her leadership is anchored in a deep commitment to developing people, fostering equitable policies, and shaping a culture that attracts and grows purpose-led professionals. She believes organisational success is built on strong, values-based foundations, with collaboration, leadership, excellence, agility, respect, and responsibility at the core.

She plays a central role in defining and sustaining the firm's culture as part of its long-term vision, ensuring every voice is heard, diversity is celebrated, and leadership pipelines are filled with capable women and men ready to shape the future.

Industry Outlook

Neridha sees the People and Culture landscape evolving rapidly, driven by:

Wellness-first strategies:

creating healthier, more resilient and engaged workforces.

Digitisation of HR functions:

integrating systems for a single source of truth, enabling meaningful analytics and real-time insights.

Inclusive leadership:

ensuring decision-making reflects diverse perspectives and equitable representation.

She believes that strong culture is the foundation of business success, defining how people interact, how clients are served, and how organisations grow. Under her leadership, policies and practices are designed to build inclusive, equitable, and transformative workplaces.

Women Powering Progress

For Neridha, Women Powering Progress is more than a campaign. It is a call to action to bring more women into leadership and give them the tools, visibility, and confidence to lead. She has mentored multiple women into senior positions and continues to champion gender parity as a driver of organisational change.

Advice for Young Leaders

Neridha's counsel to the next generation:

"Realise that you are not just occupying a leadership position, you are changing leadership. Don't shrink yourself to fit what is happening, extend yourself to lead."

Brand Purpose – Turning Growth into Shared Progress

When asked what Turning Growth into Shared Progress means to her, Neridha says:

"Turning growth into shared progress for me means as we grow, we have to bring others with us. It is about making sure that our progress opens doors for the next person, that it creates opportunities and changes the spaces we are in for the better."

Creating Client Value

From a client perspective, Neridha's team provides People and Culture solutions that deliver measurable results, including:

HR policy review and compliance alignment

Culture assessments and leadership development programmes

Wellness strategies that boost productivity

Labour relations support, including disciplinary processes and retrenchment guidance

Payroll and HR systems integration advisory

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Neridha sees the convergence of wellness, technology, and inclusive leadership as the defining trend for People and Culture. She is committed to building workforces that are future-ready, equipped with the tools, culture, and leadership needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

