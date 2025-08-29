ARTICLE
29 August 2025

In Her Honour: Stories From The Other Side - Amanda Gxwala & Victor Sekese (Video)

In this powerful final episode, Amanda Gxwala sits down with our Group CEO, Victor Sekese, under the inspiring theme "The Future is Equal." Together, they explore the evolving landscape of leadership, equity, and inclusion, reflecting on the strides made and the road ahead. A fitting close to a series that has celebrated voices from all walks of life.

