Biennial IBA African Regional Forum Conference: Key Takeaways And Insights

2025 is a special year for our Johannesburg office. October will mark 10 years from when we first opened our doors and we are very proud to reflect on how we have grown in terms of numbers, market share, and brand recognition in South Africa and across the wider African continent.

It was thus with much enthusiasm that we were able to sponsor the Biennial IBA African Regional Forum Conference which took place in Johannesburg at the end of September and in particular to show off the new HSF Kramer branding. A cross-practice team of lawyers and partners from the Johannesburg and Paris offices represented the Africa Practice at the event which brought together over a hundred leading lawyers from across the continent to explore how technology, market trends and ESG-driven strategies are reshaping the legal profession.

The conference provided a dynamic platform to debate pivotal issues affecting the African continent's legal sector. Discussions focused on themes such as:

AfCFTA in Action: Practical legal strategies to facilitate intra-African trade and economic integration.

AI and the Future of In-House Practice: Exploring legal innovation, risk management, and the ethical boundaries surrounding artificial intelligence.

Corporate Governance Essentials: Highlighting the crucial role lawyers play in ensuring strong governance frameworks.

ESG Litigation: Examining the trends and implications of environmental, social, and governance issues within the legal arena.

Sustainable Finance: Investigating emerging opportunities for African lawyers in sustainable and impact-driven finance.

These themes highlighted the necessity for adaptable, forward-thinking legal practices to navigate Africa's rapidly evolving commercial and regulatory environment.

Alongside the conference, our team particularly enjoyed connecting with relationship law firms from across Africa, further strengthening relationships and the power of working together to help clients achieve their goals. As part of our 54PLUS programme, we connect frequently with leading lawyers from across Africa through our joint work with clients, training events and the biennial 54PLUS conference. Click here to watch the summary video.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer has had a strong presence across the continent for more than 40 years, having advised clients in all 54 African countries. We are excited to support our clients as they pursue projects and transactions across a continent which holds as many opportunities as its people are diverse and resources untapped.

