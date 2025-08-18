The Potential In A Cup Of Coffee

Caffeine is often considered the fuel that powers the workplace, with coffee being one of the most popular sources. Globally, over two billion cups of coffee are consumed daily. In South Africa alone, an estimated three billion cups are enjoyed annually. However, few consider the environmental impact of the coffee industry, especially the significant waste generated throughout its production and consumption.

The journey from bean to cup is resource-intensive and wasteful. Substantial waste is produced at every stage, from cultivation and processing to brewing and serving. Most notably, used coffee grounds from cafés and restaurants often end up in landfills, where they decompose and emit methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. This creates a vicious cycle: the high demand for coffee leads to increased waste and emissions, which in turn exacerbate climate change. Climate change then threatens coffee production itself, as rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns reduce the suitability of traditional coffee-growing regions. Farmers are forced to move crops to higher altitudes or adopt alternative agricultural techniques, but these are not permanent solutions.

South Africa's National Environmental Management: Waste Act 59 of 2008 ("NEMWA") provides the legislative framework for waste management. The Act defines "waste" as any substance discarded, unwanted, or surplus, including business waste such as coffee grounds. Importantly, NEMWA places a duty of care on all waste generators, including businesses, to avoid generating waste where possible, and to minimise, re-use, recycle, or recover waste when it is generated. Section 16 of NEMWA requires businesses to take all reasonable measures to manage waste in a manner that does not endanger health or the environment.

Further, the National Norms and Standards for Organic Waste Composting encourages the diversion of organic waste, like coffee grounds, from landfill through composting, recycling, and other forms of beneficiation. Sadly, the costs associated with diversion of organic waste are currently more expensive than conventional disposal to landfills. This regulatory environment supports innovative approaches to waste management, such as converting coffee waste into value-added products.

Rather than viewing coffee waste as a liability, it can be transformed into valuable products that contribute to sustainability. Technologies now exist to convert coffee waste into biofuel, bio-sugar, bio-oil and biosorbents. Each of these products offer unique environmental benefits:

Biofuel : Used as a substitute for petrol or diesel, biofuel can power vehicles, generate electricity, or provide heating. In the United Kingdom, public buses already run on B20, a biofuel derived from recycled coffee grounds. For every litre of coffee oil, five litres of B20 can be produced, resulting in a 15% reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional diesel.

Bio-sugar : This can be used to enhance plant growth by providing energy and essential minerals to the soil.

Bio-oil : When geologically stored, bio-oil traps carbon dioxide underground, preventing its release into the atmosphere. Alternatively, it can be used as a source of green energy.

Biosorbents : These materials can remove toxic contaminants from water sources, offering a solution to water pollution.

South Africa's energy sector is heavily reliant on fossil fuels, making the transition to biofuels both an environmental and economic imperative. In this context, it is important to note the recent draft Climate Change Regulations, which list food and beverage production as a regulated activity. Projects that convert coffee waste into biofuels could therefore assist companies in this sector to offset some of the costs associated with the carbon tax and support the development of mitigation plans. The Biofuels Industrial Strategy of the Republic of South Africa sets out the framework for the development and use of biofuels, including licensing and quality standards. Businesses seeking to convert coffee waste into biofuel must comply with these requirements to ensure environmental protection and market acceptance.

There is significant potential for South African businesses, especially cafés, restaurants, and corporate offices, and beverage companies producing coffee (which generate substantial coffee grounds and beans waste),to partner with biofuel companies and adopt circular economy practices. By diverting coffee waste from landfill and converting it into biofuel and other value-added products, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint, comply with legal obligations, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

To safeguard our morning cuppa while protecting the planet, South Africa should embrace and adopt innovative waste management solutions. By recognising coffee waste as a resource rather than a liability, and by adhering to robust legislative frameworks, the country can turn a daily habit into a powerful tool for combating climate change and promoting sustainability.

What it all boils down to is the potential in a cup of coffee.

* Reviewed by: Carlyn Frittelli Davies, Consultant in ENS' Natural Resources and Environment department

