Guide To Establishing Joint-stock Companies In Egypt 2025: Conditions, Capital, And Legal Structure

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Joint stock companies (JSCs) are among the most prominent legal entities contributing to the national economy, representing an advanced form of commercial organization that allows pooling large amounts of capital and distributing risk among many shareholders. The establishment of JSCs is a crucial legal and regulatory step that requires compliance with the provisions of commercial laws and related regulations, including corporate law, financial market laws, and regulatory rules imposed by regulatory authorities.

In this article, we will explore the legal aspects of establishing joint stock companies, including: the establishment of the company and legal structure of shareholders; practical issues that arise during the establishment process; and how to strike a balance between protecting investors and attracting capital.

JSCs are the most common type of legal entities with an independent legal personality. They are founded on the financial consideration of shareholders rather than personal consideration. Their capital is divided into equal, negotiable shares. Shareholders bear losses in proportion to their contribution to the capital. JSCs are established to undertake large-scale developments. The minimum number of shareholders is three, with no maximum limit.

The legal characteristics of JCSs are as follows:

1. Independent legal personality: A JSC has a financial liability independent of the financial liability of its shareholders. Its shareholders are not liable for debts or obligations arising from the conduct of its business.

2. Limited liability of shareholders: a shareholder is generally liable for company debts only up to the amount of their shares, not for their personal money beyond that investment.

3. Negotiability of shares: The capital of a joint stock company is divided into shares negotiable on financial markets, promoting investment.

4- Separation of ownership and management of joint stock companies: A JCS is managed by a board of directors (Board) elected by the company's shareholders, whose term is renewable. The company is owned by shareholders in proportion to their capital shares.

The authority responsible for supervising and monitoring JSCs:

JSCs are subject to regulation by two authorities, namely:

1. General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI): Overseeing the establishment of the company and ensuring compliance with legal regulations.

2. Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA): Supervising listed or public companies engaged in financial activities.

The basic requirements for establishing a JSC are as follows:

1. Company trade name: The company name is an important element for legal protection, ensuring the stability of commercial transactions, and preventing fraud or confusion among companies. The trade name of a JSC may be the name or title of one or more of its shareholders and may be derived from the company's activity.

A certificate of non-confusion with the company name is obtained from the Commercial Registry Administration.

2. Company capital: The capital of JSCs is the financial guarantee for the company's creditors and is a benchmark for determining the legal form of the company.

The minimum capital of JSCs (not listed on the stock exchange) is EGP 250,000. The paid-up capital shall not be less than 25% of the company's capital; 10% shall be deposited at the time of incorporation in a bank licensed to receive subscriptions. A bank certificate to that effect shall be issued. 25% of the capital shall be deposited within three months of the date of registration with the commercial register. The remaining amount, i.e., 75%, of the capital shall be completed within five years of the date of registration with the commercial register.

The minimum capital requirement for JSCs (listed on the stock exchange) is EGP 500,000, and it is required that the entire capital be subscribed and that at least 25% of the value of each share be paid.

The capital of JSCs is divided into:

- Authorized capital: It is an amount determined by the founders as stated in the company's articles of association, which exceeds the issued capital by no more than ten times, and does not require full subscription.

- Issued capital: It is the portion of authorized capital that has actually been offered for subscription.

- Paid-up capital: It is the portion of the amount of the shares that has been actually paid by the shareholders.

3. Purpose of the Company: The company's activity, whether commercial, service, investment, or industrial, is the most important condition in the company's articles of association. The activity must be legitimate, precisely defined, and compatible with the type of company. Some activities may only be carried out after obtaining licenses (e.g., banking and insurance companies).

4. Shareholders: Shareholders are the cornerstone of JSCs. While they are the owners of the company's shares and capital, each of them bears the company's debts and obligations only to the extent of their contribution to the company. Each shareholder also receives profits and shall subscribe to the capital in proportion to their contribution.

The minimum number of shareholders is three, with no maximum limit for an unlisted company. For companies listed on the stock exchange, the number of shareholders is not restricted by a maximum threshold

5. Management of JSCs: Company management is the fundamental safeguard for the smooth running of operations in line with the company's objectives. The administrative structure of JCSs consists of three bodies, namely:

- General Assembly of Shareholders: Ordinary and extraordinary general assemblies.

The Ordinary General Assembly shall be convened at least once a year and shall be responsible for reviewing the financial statements; declaring dividends, electing and renewing the term of the Board, and appointing the auditor.

An extraordinary general assembly shall be held when necessary to amend the company's articles of association, including, but not limited to, increasing the company's capital, amending the company's purpose, relocating the headquarters, or dissolving the company before the end of its term.

- Board of Directors (Board): The Board of Directors (Board) consists of no less than three members, elected by the General Assembly and appointed for a term not exceeding three years, which may be renewed. As an exception, the first Board shall be appointed for a maximum term of five years. Members of the Board shall be legally competent and shall not have been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor involving dishonesty or breach of trust. The Chairman of the Board shall be appointed from among the members.

- Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or Managing Director: They are appointed by the Board and are responsible for managing and operating the company and implementing the decisions of the Board. Their powers are limited by the terms of their appointment or the company's articles of association.

- Specialized subcommittees within the Board: Committees are formed among the members of the Board. They are responsible for ensuring oversight and governance of the Board's decisions. These committees include:

Review Committee: Reviewing financial and accounting reports with the internal and external auditors.

Governance Committee: Monitoring compliance with corporate governance regulations.

Nominations and Compensation Committee: Determining remuneration of members and employees and reviewing appointments to the company's senior management.

Can a legal entity be a Member of the Board of a JSC?

A legal entity may be a member of the board, provided that it appoints a representative to the board.

More than one representative may be appointed for a legal entity if the legal entity has a significant share in the company's capital and wishes to obtain a majority of votes on the board in proportion to its share in the capital, and this is stipulated in the company's articles of association. However, a natural person may not represent more than one legal entity as a board member.

In the event that a government entity becomes a shareholder in a JSC, such as companies undertaking important national and economic projects in the State, it shall have at least two representatives on the board. They shall be appointed by a decision of the Council of Ministers based on a proposal from the relevant minister.

Can a shareholder or subscriber contribute to the capital of a JSC with a tangible or intangible share?

It is permissible to enter into JSC with an in-kind share, but it is not permissible to enter into them with a share of work.

An in-kind share is a contribution made by a partner either by way of ownership or usufruct. It may take the form of real property (i.e., land or warehouse), intangible property (i.e., a patent), or tangible property (i.e., machinery, equipment, and goods).

Article 25 of Law No. 4 of 2018 stipulates that:

Subject to the provisions of Article 28(1) of this Law, if tangible or intangible shares are included in the capital of a joint stock company or a limited partnership, or when the capital of either is increased, the founders or the board of directors, as the case may be, shall seek verification from the Authority as to whether such shares have been correctly valued. This assessment shall be carried out by a committee formed by the Authority and chaired by a counselor from one of the judicial bodies or authorities, with a maximum of four members who are experts in economic, accounting, legal, and technical fields, selected by the Authority. This committee shall follow the rules, procedures, and standards specified in the executive regulations. The committee shall also comply with Egyptian real estate valuation standards and financial valuation standards for facilities, as applicable. The committee shall submit its report within a maximum period of sixty days from the date of referral of the documents to it.

If the in-kind share is owned by the State, a public body, or a public sector company, a representative of the public treasury, selected by the competent minister, shall participate in the valuation, in accordance with the regulations issued by a decision of the Prime Minister.

The provisions of this article shall apply to in-kind shares subscribed in capital increase before the expiry of the period specified in the first paragraph of this article.

Article 29 of the Executive Regulations of Law 159 of 1981 stipulates that: The committee’s assessment shall be final as soon as it is approved in the constituent assembly or the extraordinary general assembly, by a decision of the majority holding two-thirds of the shares or cash shares, by excluding the shares held by the providers of in-kind shares, as they do not have the right to vote. If it is found that the assessment of the in-kind shares is less than one-fifth, the issued capital and the number of in-kind shares shall be reduced by an equivalent to such decrease, unless the provider of the in-kind share pays the difference in cash, and they may exit from the company. It is also a prerequisite that the ownership of the in-kind shares be recognized and established for its owner and be undisputed. The in-kind shares shall be fully paid stocks or shares.

Documents required for establishing JSCs in accordance with the provisions of Law 72 of 2017 and Law 159 of 1981:

1. A certificate of non-confusion of the company’s name, approved by the commercial register.

2. Bank certificate of the company's capital. 10% may be deposited at the time of incorporation and deposited in a bank licensed to receive subscriptions. 15% of the capital shall be deposited within three months from the date of registration in the commercial register. 75% of the capital shall be deposited within five years from the date of registration with the commercial register.

3- Power of attorney by all founders to the principal, stipulating the establishment of a JSC and the signing of a memorandum of association before the notary public, with proof of identity for the founders and the principal (passports, national ID cards). If there are foreigners, a security inquiry about them shall be submitted.

4. Approval of the appointment of an auditor on JSCs and approval of the budgets of trust companies.

5. Registration card of the lawyer who obtains certification of the company MoA before the Bar Association with at least an appeal degree.

6. Approval of the relevant authorities, if any of the company's purposes require special approval under the law.

7. In the event of an in-kind share at the time of incorporation, the original report of the committee formed by the GAFI shall be submitted with an assessment of the in-kind share.

8. Initial registration with the Misr For Central Clearing, Depository And Registry (MCDR), to obtain the company's commercial register.

In conclusion, the JSC regulation in Egypt is a key pillar supporting the national economy and encouraging investment and investors, as Egyptian legislation and laws guarantee shareholders' rights, achieve balance, and precisely define each shareholder's responsibilities.

Compliance with regulatory and legal rules during the incorporation and management of a JSC is also an essential condition for achieving trust, stability, and sustainable growth in the Egyptian business environment.

Governance and compliance with legal regulations are crucial factors in ensuring the success and continuity of this type of company, especially given the opportunities they offer for pooling large amounts of capital and spreading risk among shareholders.

Furthermore, the ability to contribute to the capital of joint stock companies with in-kind shares, whether tangible or intangible, is an important privilege that contributes to enhancing the flexibility of incorporation. This is subject to compliance with fair valuation.

At Al Saadani & Partners Law Firm, we are dedicated to providing the most effective legal services to our valued clients.

We are working hard on:

Guiding our clients on the optimal path and legal means to establish and manage their JSCs, and how to set up the company's organizational structure.

Providing full legal support across all stages of company incorporation, amendment, and actual operation, as well as listing the company on the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

Providing professional legal services and advice, enabling our clients to make informed decisions.

We keep working to provide integrated legal solutions, keeping pace with regulatory and legislative changes, serving our clients' interests, and protecting their rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.