Post-Quantum Cryptography: Strategic Implications For Key Sectors In Europe

The advent of quantum computing represents a paradigm shift that particularly impacts cybersecurity in strategic sectors such as energy, finance, and healthcare in Europe. As the ability to break traditional cryptographic systems advances, these industries face direct risks that can compromise operational continuity, the integrity of sensitive data, and regulatory compliance.

In the energy sector, the vulnerability of critical infrastructures such as power grids and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems can lead to manipulations of vital parameters that affect supply stability and physical security. Quantum cryptography offers tools such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to protect sensitive communication between operators and control centers, aligning Network and Information Systems Directive 2 (NIS2) requirements to strengthen energy cyber resilience.

In finance, quantum algorithms may threaten the confidentiality of transactions, authentications, and payment services, exposing banks and institutions to large-scale fraud. Migration to post-quantum cryptography solutions is crucial to comply with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), a new regulation introduced by the European which requires operational robustness in the face of new technological threats, ensuring market confidence and European financial stability.

The healthcare sector, with highly sensitive personal data and connected health systems, needs to move towards quantum-resistant encryption mechanisms to protect patient privacy and the integrity of online records. The adoption of quantum cryptography practices also contributes to aligning the sector with emerging European regulations in digital security and data protection.

The availability of standardized post-quantum algorithms by bodies such as the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) provides a clear basis for the implementation of quantum-resistant solutions. These algorithms, already tested and reviewed, allow European organizations to initiate a planned migration towards future-proof cryptographic schemes, minimizing risks and aligning with the expected regulatory deadlines.

Likewise, the threat of the "harvest now, decrypt later" model, in which malicious actors intercept and store encrypted communications today to decrypt them in the future with quantum capabilities, demands urgent action. Organizations must anticipate this future vulnerability window to protect sensitive data and avoid significant privacy and security impacts.

Recommendations for leaders in critical sectors include:

Conducting targeted risk audits that identify cryptography assets and the most critical value chains.

Promoting pilots and collaborations with European technology providers in quantum-safe solutions, favoring technological sovereignty.

Adapting risk management and compliance frameworks to include the quantum horizon, with a particular focus on NIS2, DORA, and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

In an environment where quantum innovation is advancing rapidly, business leaders and their organizations must strike a balance between mitigating emerging threats and capitalizing on the defensive opportunities offered by quantum cryptography. Anticipation and decisiveness today guarantee resilience and leadership in a secure and robust digital future for Europe.

How A&M Can Help

At A&M, we understand that the advent of quantum computing not only represents a technological challenge but also a strategic opportunity for European organizations. We assist organizations with accurately assessing their exposure to quantum risk through exhaustive assessments and in-depth analyses adapted to sector and regulatory specificities.

A&M professionals rely on a holistic approach to design pragmatic and scalable roadmaps towards the implementation of post-quantum solutions, ensuring an orderly transition that minimizes disruptions and maximizes regulatory compliance with NIS2, DORA, and CRA.

With our combined expertise in emerging technologies, risk management, and organizational transformation, we act as strategic partners to enable organizations to not only meet the new demands of the marketplace, but also position their resilience and leadership in a secure and sustainable digital future.

Originally published 6 October 2025

