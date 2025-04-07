ARTICLE
7 April 2025

BVI Versus Cayman? Your Choice For Structuring

When structuring a new investment, a common question posed by clients is whether the British Virgin Islands (BVI) or Cayman is a more suitable jurisdiction of incorporation for a corporate entity.
British Virgin Islands Finance and Banking
Ellie Crespi and Annabel Bishop
While there is no one-size-fits-all answer, and our advice will always be framed with reference to a client's particular circumstances - including commercial factors, we have set out some common considerations that may help you below.

What unites us

I write regularly about the BVI Advantage and a key point to make is that a lot of the elements of what makes the BVI a leading global offshore financial centre apply equally in Cayman. Similarly, many of the legal and structural advantages of doing business offshore are common to both territories.

The BVI Advantage

In summary the key aspects of the BVI Advantage are:

  • Flexible, modern and evolving corporate laws
  • Legal certainty
  • Creditor friendly legislation
  • Light but effective and stable regulation
  • Tax neutrality
  • Access to legitimate privacy
  • Superior corporate services infrastructure
  • Ease and speed of incorporation and competitive set-up and annual costs
  • Jurisdictional neutrality and stability
  • A dependence on offshore business that renders material adverse change in tax and law almost unthinkable

Available in the BVI and Cayman (but not always onshore)

Statutory merger Yes
Migration (in and out) Yes
Forex restrictions No
Government expropriation No
Financial assistance Permitted
Stamp duty on share transfer N/A (unless local real estate in involved)
Ability to hold shares in treasury Yes
Board and members, and their meetings global Yes, subject to ES
Chapter 11 or administration equivalent? Not currently in force
Share buyback without court consent Yes
Bearer shares Not permitted
Foreign character names Permitted
Treatment of creditors Pari passu treatment of claims, subject to respecting the rights of secured creditors, preferential creditors and rights of set-off

Key differences between BVI and Cayman corporate vehicles

Key differences

BVI

Cayman
Security registration Public regime for the registration of security that confers statutory priority No statutory regime for general security registration
Documents available from a company search Incorporation documents and memorandum and articles of association, as well as any security registrations Name, registered number, registered office address
Concept of share capital Abolished Exists; reduction of share capital requires a court application
Laws Heavily codified Leaner law;' more common law analysis required
Solvency test

English style, two pronged test:

  • Cash flow solvency
  • Balance sheet solvency

Cash flow only:

  • a company must be able to repay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business.
  • An easier threshold to meet (and avoids trying to decipher the applicability of the Eurosail case)
Deeds Mandatory to maintain but optional to use a seal; deeds must be signed in wet ink Optional to maintain and use a seal; deeds may be signed electronically
Statutory validation of subordination and netting arrangements Bilateral only Multilateral
Voidable (antecedent) transactions Preference, undervalue transaction, extortionate credit, voidable floating charge Unfair preferences, undervalue transactions
Restructuring tools
  • Schemes and plans of arrangement
  • Company creditors' arrangements
  • Light touch provisional liquidation
  • Schemes of arrangement only
  • No CCAs
  • Light touch provisional liquidation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ellie Crespi
Ellie Crespi
Photo of Annabel Bishop
Annabel Bishop
