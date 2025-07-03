Vietnam's New Foreign Indirect Investment Regulations Explained

On April 29, 2025, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) issued Circular No. 03/2025/TT-NHNN (Circular 03), which provides detailed guidance on the opening and use of Vietnamese dong (VND) accounts by non-resident foreign investors engaging in indirect investment activities in Vietnam. Circular 03, which took effect on June 16, 2025, amends Circular No. 06/2019/TT-NHNN of the SBV on the management of foreign exchange for foreign direct investment activities in Vietnam (Circular 06) and replaces Circular No. 05/2014/TT-NHNN of the SBV guiding the opening and use of indirect investment capital accounts for implementation of foreign indirect investment activities in Vietnam (Circular 05).

Below are some of the key points of Circular 03.

Change of Account Name

Circular 03 renames "indirect investment capital account" to "indirect investment account" (IIA). This change aligns with the terminology used in other legislation, ensuring consistency across Vietnam's legal framework governing foreign exchange and investment activities. Additionally, by removing the word "capital," the new term better encompasses the full range of transactions that may be conducted through these accounts, such as share transfer and other forms of indirect investment-related activities. This helps prevent misinterpretation and facilitates compliance for foreign investors operating in Vietnam.

Account Types

Circular 03 clearly delineates account types and investor residency status as follows:

For non-resident foreign investors: The opening and use of investment accounts in VND is for carrying out transactions related to indirect investment activities.

For resident foreign investors: Credit and debit transactions are made through payment accounts in VND in accordance with relevant laws.

Additional Permitted Uses of IIAs

In addition to the cash inflows and outflows authorized under Circular 05, Circular 03 introduces more cash transactions that can be conducted via IIAs. These include:

Receiving interest and other legal income when conducting stock purchase transactions that do not require sufficient funds when placing orders by foreign institutional investors under the securities law.

Receiving funds for deposits or collateral related to stock purchases, as well as refunds of such deposits.

Receiving transfers from previously opened IIAs at other licensed banks.

Payment of losses and other expenses incurred from purchasing securities that do not require sufficient funds when placing orders by foreign institutional investors.

Payment of fees, charges, taxes, administrative penalties, and other expenses associated with foreign indirect investment activities in Vietnam.

These changes aim to improve transparency for foreign investors by clearly defining the purposes of money transfer orders, as well as enable authorized banks to verify, document, and process transactions more effectively.

Fixing Mismatch

Circular 03 updates Circular 06 to align with the foreign ownership thresholds provided in the current Law on Investment. Specifically, it changes references from "51% or more" to "more than 50%," and from "below 51%" to "equal to or below 50%," fixing a mismatch in the classification of foreign ownership thresholds.

Additionally, Circular 03 introduces a 12-month transitional period from its effective date (i.e., by June 16, 2026), allowing companies previously exempt under Circular 06 time to open a Direct Investment Capital Account (DICA). During this period, foreign investors may continue using their existing IIAs to carry out capital contributions and share acquisition transactions until the new DICA is officially opened.

Simplified IIA Opening Procedures

Under the prevailing law, documents issued in foreign countries must be legalized for use in Vietnam. However, Circular 03 removes this legalization requirement for documents submitted by foreign investors to open IIAs for investment in the Vietnamese securities market, allowing them to submit notarized and certified documents under Vietnamese law or foreign law within 12 months of the submission date of the IIA opening application.

The translation of foreign-language documents into Vietnamese is also no longer required, but is subject to mutual agreement between licensed banks and foreign investors. However, licensed banks must ensure the accuracy and compliance with Circular 03 of foreign-language documents, and provide certified or notarized translations if requested by the competent authorities.

These reforms aim to streamline the administrative process and shorten the timeline for the document preparation of foreign investors to open IIAs.

Opening Multiple IIAs

Under Circular 05, foreign investors were only allowed to open one IIA for their indirect investment activities. This could cause difficulties for foreign investors (especially investment funds or organizations managed by many fund management companies) to separately manage their investment portfolios.

To address this issue, Circular 03 permits multiple IIAs to be opened by foreign investors corresponding to the different issued securities trading codes, subject to regulatory conditions and applicable to the following subjects:

Foreign securities companies;

Foreign investment funds;

Foreign organizations managed by many foreign fund management companies; and

Investment organizations under foreign governments, or financial or investment organizations under an international financial organization of which Vietnam is a member.

These amendments will facilitate foreign investors in monitoring and managing their investment portfolios on the Vietnamese stock market.

Other Changes

Circular 03 adds the following new principles:

Opening a joint IIA by two or more foreign holders is not

All money transfer orders related to foreign indirect investment in Vietnam must specify the purpose of the transfer. This requirement enables commercial banks to verify, compare, and retain relevant documentation, thereby ensuring proper execution of the transaction in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

Circular 03 also removes the list of indirect investment forms in Vietnam (e.g., capital contribution and acquisition, bonds or other securities trading, etc.) that was specified in Circular 05.

Outlook

Circular 03 aims to significantly modernize Vietnam's foreign exchange management, address evolving challenges in foreign indirect investment, and promote the country's appeal to foreign investors. This is expected to be a catalyst for further reforms in Vietnam's financial and investment sectors.

