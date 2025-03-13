Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Visa

Through Vision 2030 The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strives for major economic transformation thus launching the Saudi Premium Residency Visa program. The Kingdom undertakes this initiative as a way to draw international talent together with investment funds.

This residency program enables investors and skilled professionals along with entrepreneurs freedom of movement in Saudi territory after they demonstrate financial capabilities. The residency program gives holders the right to move throughout the country while enabling them to operate and handle their businesses.

The Saudi Premium Residency program guide presents the current offerings with specific benefits for business owners and professional workers who aim to develop their Saudi Arabian business activities.

Overview of Saudi Premium Residency Options

Through management by the Saudi Premium Residency Center foreign nationals receive access to short-term and endless residency periods that let expatriates stay in Saudi Arabia for both business and personal needs without requiring a local sponsorship.

Key Saudi Premium Residency for 2025

1. Special Talent Residency

This option is for skilled professionals in fields such as executive leadership, healthcare, science, and research, whose expertise can contribute to the Kingdom's transformation.

General Benefits:

Residency for family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.

Flexibility to change employers.

Waiver of fees for expatriates and their dependents.

Visa-free exit and entry for the residency holder and family.

Eligibility for visit visas for relatives.

Access to dedicated airport lanes for citizens and GCC nationals.

Ability to work in the private sector.

Rights to own and usufruct real estate.

Special Benefits:

Pathway to permanent residency upon meeting specific conditions.

Exemption from the Nitaqat Program for the primary residency holder.

Eligibility Criteria:

Researchers: Must hold an employment contract with priority specializations, a minimum monthly salary of SAR 14,000, a bachelor's degree, over three years of relevant experience, and a recommendation letter from the employer.

Must hold an employment contract with priority specializations, a minimum monthly salary of SAR 14,000, a bachelor's degree, over three years of relevant experience, and a recommendation letter from the employer. Healthcare and Scientific Professionals: Similar requirements but with a minimum salary of SAR 35,000.

Residency Duration:

Initial five-year term, renewable upon meeting eligibility criteria.

Permanent residency available after residing for 30 months over five years.

One-Time Fee: SAR 4,000

2. Gifted Residency

This residency option aims to attract exceptional talents in cultural and sporting fields, aligning with major events like Riyadh Season and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

General Benefits:

Residency for family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.

Flexibility to change employers.

Waiver of fees for expatriates and their dependents.

Visa-free exit and entry for the residency holder and family.

Eligibility for visit visas for relatives.

Access to dedicated airport lanes for citizens and GCC nationals.

Ability to work in the private sector.

Rights to own and usufruct real estate.

Special Benefits:

Pathway to permanent residency upon meeting conditions.

Exemption from the Nitaqat Program.

Eligibility Criteria:

First Category: Must meet general criteria, receive nomination or awards, and obtain a recommendation from the Ministry of Culture or the Ministry of Sports.

Must meet general criteria, receive nomination or awards, and obtain a recommendation from the Ministry of Culture or the Ministry of Sports. Second Category: Similar to the first, but must fulfill additional criteria set by the respective ministries.

Residency Duration:

Five-year fixed term, renewable under specific conditions, with a pathway to permanent residency.

One-Time Fee: SAR 4,000

3. Investor Residency

Designed for investors aiming to conduct business in Saudi Arabia, this product supports the Kingdom's diversification efforts beyond traditional fossil fuel sectors.

General Benefits:

Residency for family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.

Flexibility to change employers.

Waiver of fees for expatriates and their dependents.

Visa-free exit and entry for the residency holder and family.

Eligibility for visit visas for relatives.

Access to dedicated airport lanes for citizens and GCC nationals.

Ability to work in the private sector.

Rights to own and usufruct real estate.

Special Benefits:

Direct pathway to permanent residency.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must demonstrate sufficient financial resources, hold an investment license, and present valid commercial registration.

Residency Duration:

Permanent residency upon injecting SAR 7 million and creating 10 jobs within two years.

One-Time Fee: SAR 4,000

4. Entrepreneur Residency

Targeting entrepreneurs and innovators, this program fosters a supportive environment for growth sectors in Saudi Arabia.

General Benefits:

Residency for family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.

Flexibility to change employers.

Waiver of fees for expatriates and their dependents.

Visa-free exit and entry for the residency holder and family.

Eligibility for visit visas for relatives.

Access to dedicated airport lanes for citizens and GCC nationals.

Ability to work in the private sector.

Rights to own and usufruct real estate.

Special Benefits:

Ability to nominate two staff for Special Talent Residency without meeting all criteria.

Exemption from the Nitaqat Program for the first three years of operation.

Eligibility Criteria:

First Category: Must hold an entrepreneur license and secure a minimum investment of SAR 400,000.

Must hold an entrepreneur license and secure a minimum investment of SAR 400,000. Second Category: Requires a larger investment of SAR 15 million and the creation of jobs.

Residency Duration:

Five-year fixed term for the first category, with pathways to permanent residency for the second category.

One-Time Fee: SAR 4,000

5. Real Estate Owner Residency

This product targets individuals who own properties in Saudi Arabia valued at over SAR 4million.

General Benefits:

Residency for family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.

Flexibility to change employers.

Waiver of fees for expatriates and their dependents.

Visa-free exit and entry for the residency holder and family.

Eligibility for visit visas for relatives.

Access to dedicated airport lanes for citizens and GCC nationals.

Ability to work in the private sector.

Rights to own and usufruct real estate.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must own or usufruct real estate worth at least SAR 4 million, free from mortgages and developed.

Residency Duration:

Tied to real estate ownership.

One-Time Fee: SAR 4,000

6. Limited and Unlimited Duration Premium Residency

These options cater to individuals seeking either limited or permanent residency in Saudi Arabia.

General Benefits:

Residency for family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.

Flexibility to change employers.

Waiver of fees for expatriates and their dependents.

Visa-free exit and entry for the residency holder and family.

Eligibility for visit visas for relatives.

Access to dedicated airport lanes for citizens and GCC nationals.

Ability to work in the private sector.

Rights to own and usufruct real estate.

Eligibility Criteria:

Proof of financial capability and a valid passport with a minimum six-month validity.

Residency Duration:

Limited Duration: 1 to 5 years, renewable.

Unlimited Duration: Permanent residency.

One-Time Fee:

Limited Duration: SAR 100,000 per year.

Unlimited Duration: SAR 800,000.

The Saudi Premium Residency program creates an appealing opportunity through which qualified experts together with investors and business owners can set up their operations in the Kingdom. The diverse products and supplemental advantages offered by this Saudi initiative enable it to push Saudi Arabia towards becoming a worldwide talent and investment center.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.