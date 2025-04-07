ARTICLE
7 April 2025

Major Real Estate Reforms In Riyadh To Stabilize Market

AT
Al Tamimi & Company

Contributor

Al Tamimi & Company logo

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

Explore Firm Details
Riyadh's real estate sector is set for a major transformation following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's directive to curb rising land prices and rental costs.
Saudi Arabia Real Estate and Construction
Andrew Thomson

Riyadh's real estate sector is set for a major transformation following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's directive to curb rising land prices and rental costs. These measures are aimed at enhancing market stability and accessibility by allowing the sale, purchase, division, and subdivision of land, as well as the issuance of building permits on the demarcated land.

The directive includes:

Lifting Land Restrictions

The government has opened up a 17 square kilometer section north of Riyadh as well as a 16.2 square kilometer area north of King Salman Road, this demarcated land together with previously lifted suspensions totals 81.48 square kilometers for development in Riyadh.

Boosted Housing Supply

Between 10,000 and 40,000 residential plots will be allocated annually over the next five years at a capped price of 1,500 riyals per square meter. Eligibility is restricted to married citizens and individuals over 25 who do not own real estate.

Regulatory Safeguards

Issued plots cannot be resold, rented, or mortgaged for 10 years unless used for construction. Unused land within this period will revert to the government.

White Land Fees Reform

Amendments to the land tax policy will be introduced within the next 60 days to encourage development.

Tenant and Landlord Protections

New regulations will be implemented within the next 90 days to ensure fair market conditions.

Price Monitoring

The General Authority for Real Estate and Royal Commission for Riyadh City will oversee market trends and enforce price controls.

These measures are expected to make housing more affordable and accessible, stabilizing Riyadh's booming real estate market.

Stay updated as new policies unfold.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andrew Thomson
Andrew Thomson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More