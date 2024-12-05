ARTICLE
Webinar: KSA Personal Data Protection Law Explained: Building Compliance Frameworks And Implementation Tips

The Firm provides professional advisory, consultancy and implementation services in relation to compliance with the Personal Data Protection Law in KSA, UAE and other GCC countries.
Please watch this webinar from Droua Al-Amal covering personal data protection law in KSA and beyond.
The webinar will cover the following topics:

(1) A brief outline of the KSA Personal Data Protection Law

(2) Building a Compliance Framework

(3) Practical Implementation Tips

(4) Compliance and Enforcement in other jurisdictions 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

