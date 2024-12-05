Webinar: KSA Personal Data Protection Law Explained: Building Compliance Frameworks And Implementation Tips

Please watch this webinar from Droua Al-Amal covering personal data protection law in KSA and beyond.

The Firm provides professional advisory, consultancy and implementation services in relation to compliance with the Personal Data Protection Law in KSA, UAE and other GCC countries.

The webinar will cover the following topics:

(1) A brief outline of the KSA Personal Data Protection Law

(2) Building a Compliance Framework

(3) Practical Implementation Tips

(4) Compliance and Enforcement in other jurisdictions

