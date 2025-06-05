Translation Of Law No. 151 Of 2020

Andersen in Egypt is offering comprehensive and varied legal and tax services to companies and individuals, in addition to financial advisory services licensed by the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (License No. 47), through our team of 9 partners and more than 70 of the top lawyers and consultants.

Law No. 151 of 2020 represents Egypt's data protection law, the country's first comprehensive legislation dedicated to the protection of personal data. Passed by the House of Representatives, this English version of Egypt's data protection law aims to safeguard the rights of individuals by regulating how their personal information is collected, processed, stored, and shared, particularly in electronic formats. It applies to both Egyptian nationals and non-nationals, whether inside or outside Egypt, if the data involved pertains to individuals residing within the country. This translation of of Egypt's data protection law ensures wider accessibility and understanding for international stakeholders.

The law outlines the obligations of data holders, controllers, and processors, requiring them to obtain explicit consent from individuals before handling their personal data, unless otherwise permitted by law. It defines key legal concepts such as "personal data," "sensitive data," "data subject," and "processing," and imposes strict conditions for lawful data handling, including accuracy, security, and purpose limitation. Additionally, it introduces the role of a Data Protection Officer and sets protocols for reporting and managing data breaches, reinforcing the obligations set by Egypt's data protection law.

To enforce compliance, the law establishes the Personal Data Protection Center, an independent authority under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. This Center is responsible for licensing, monitoring, and taking enforcement actions against violations. The English version of of Egypt's data protection law outlines clear penalties for non-compliance, ranging from fines to imprisonment, and regulates areas like cross-border data transfers and direct electronic marketing. Overall, this translation of the data protection law reflects Egypt's commitment to aligning its regulatory environment with global data protection standards.

