What Are The Punishments For Spying On An Individual Regardless Of Relation As Per The UAE Laws? (Video)

Eavesdropping, recording conversations without the knowledge of the person, installing tracking devices on the phone, installing tracking devices on a vehicle are acts that can be punished for privacy violation if they are committed without the consent and knowledge of the other person whose privacy is being breached.

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

self

Individual privacy is highly respected and protected in the UAE. Privacy violations in the UAE can invite both jail term or fines for offenders.

What are the most common forms of breach in individual privacy?

Eavesdropping, recording conversations without the knowledge of the person, installing tracking devices on the phone, installing tracking devices on a vehicle are acts that can be punished for privacy violation if they are committed without the consent and knowledge of the other person whose privacy is being breached.

In addition, similar sentences can be imposed for bugging cars, tapping phones or putting someone under surveillance without their consent.

All the above actions are a breach of privacy under the UAE laws.

What are the penalties/punishment for offenders?

Proven offenders can be imposed with fines ranging from AED 10,000 and more and could also include jail term. All devices/apparatus that were used in committing the crime will also be confiscated and an order will be given to erase all relative recordings and destroy the devices/apparatus.

Is it considered a breach in privacy if it's with your spouse or any immediate relative?

The privacy laws in the UAE apply to all individuals regardless of relation. In addition, it should be noted that the court provides privacy protection even within the structure of a family.

In reference to Article 378 of the UAE Penal Code (as amended by Federal Law no. 34 dated 24/12/2005) states the provisions concerning privacy protection in the UAE, as:

Shall be subject to a jail sentence or a fine, whoever violates the private or familial life of individuals, by perpetrating one of the following acts, unless authorized by law, or without the victim's consent:

a. If he lends his ear, records or transmits, through an apparatus of any kind, conversations that took place in a private place or through the telephone or any other apparatus.

b. Captures or transmits, through any kind of apparatus, the picture of a person in a private place.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.