Posting Google Reviews In The UAE: What You Need To Know

Introduction:

With the rise of digital platforms, consumers have the power to voice their opinions more freely than ever before. Google reviews, a critical tool for businesses and customers alike, allow individuals to publicly share their experiences. However, in the UAE, it's important to understand the legal framework governing online content, particularly in light of Federal Decree-Law No. 34/2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrime. This law sets regulations on online conduct, and an innocent review can escalate into legal challenges if deemed defamatory, offensive, or false.

Defamation and Privacy Violations:

One of the key provisions of the UAE's cybercrime law is the prohibition against publishing defamatory content, including in the form of online reviews. Under Article 44, individuals found guilty of spreading false information or damaging a person or business's reputation can face heavy fines or imprisonment. This includes overstated or malicious reviews on platforms like Google, where negative comments about a service or product can be interpreted as defamatory.

Spreading False Information:

Consumers should also be cautious about spreading rumours or unverified information. If a Google review contains false claims that could harm a business's reputation, it could lead to legal repercussions under the cybercrime law. Article 52 prohibits publishing false or misleading information that harms public or private interests.

Extortion and Threats:

In some cases, negative Google reviews are used as a means of extortion, with individuals threatening businesses to remove their reviews in exchange for money or services. Federal Decree-Law No. 34/2021 explicitly criminalises such acts under Article 16, which deals with online blackmail and threats. Using reviews as an influence for personal gain can result in severe penalties, including jail time.

Protecting Privacy:

Moreover, privacy is another critical aspect to consider when writing a Google review. Sharing personal details about an individual without their consent, such as the name of a business owner or staff member, could breach the UAE's privacy laws, leading to criminal liability.

Conclusion:

While Google reviews serve as a valuable platform for consumer feedback, it's important to recognise the legal boundaries when posting in the UAE. Individuals must always ensure that their reviews are truthful, and respectful, and do not infringe upon the rights of others, as the penalties for cybercrimes in the UAE are significant and enforceable.

