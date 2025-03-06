SDAIA Releases Guidelines For Personal Data Transfer Risks In KSA

The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) has issued new guidelines to help organizations manage risks when transferring personal data outside Saudi Arabia, with a supportive tool available on SDAIA's platform to facilitate compliance.

The process involves preparing for assessments, identifying risks, applying safeguards, ensuring secure transfers, and protecting the Kingdom's interests—all in one clear workflow. Compared to many international privacy frameworks, Saudi Arabia's approach stands out with its strong emphasis on national security and local compliance.

Preparing a transfer risk assessment is vital under SDAIA's guidelines, as it enables organizations to uncover and address risks when sharing data abroad, protecting both individual privacy and the Kingdom's broader interests. Compliance also signals accountability, helping avoid penalties or reputational harm under Saudi data protection laws.

Organizations subject to these guidelines are encouraged to promptly assess their data transfer practices, utilize the provided tool, and ensure full compliance with these significant requirements. For those navigating this process, BSA stands ready to provide expert support, ensuring a smooth and confident approach to meeting these standards.

