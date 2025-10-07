ARTICLE
7 October 2025

ADGM Proposes Regulatory Framework For Virtual Assets Staking

AT
Al Tamimi & Company

Contributor

Al Tamimi & Company logo

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

Explore Firm Details
The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the ADGM has issued Consultation Paper No. 10 of 2025 proposing a new regime for staking of virtual assets (VAs) in the ADGM.
Saudi Arabia Finance and Banking
Divya Abrol Gambhir,Ashish Banga, and Praveena Pechetti

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the ADGM has issued Consultation Paper No. 10 of 2025 proposing a new regime for staking of virtual assets (VAs) in the ADGM.

Principal takeaways include:

Who can provide staking services

Entities licensed to Provide Custody (VA Custodians) and/or Manage Assets (VA Asset Managers) are permitted to provide staking services.

  • VA Asset Managers may stake client VAs on a discretionary or instructed basis.
  • VA Custodians may stake only on specific client instruction (discretion requires an asset management licence).

Assets Eligible for Staking

Only Accepted Virtual Assets (AVAs) may be staked.

Scope of Staking Activities

  • Solo staking would not be regulated as participants operate without intermediation and carry out staking on their own account.
  • Staking-as-a-service would not be regulated if services are purely technical, without holding or controlling client VAs.
  • Other yield-generating activities involving VAs, including liquidity mining and yield farming (often referred to in the VA sector as "staking"), are considered distinct activities and are therefore not addressed by the proposal.
  • Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs), or enabling staking arrangements in or from ADGM whereby clients may receive LSTs, are not covered in the proposal.

Compliance and Approval Requirements

Before staking a client's VAs, the licensed entity must notify the FSRA in writing and obtain its written non-objection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Divya Abrol Gambhir
Divya Abrol Gambhir
Photo of Ashish Banga
Ashish Banga
Photo of Praveena Pechetti
Praveena Pechetti
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More