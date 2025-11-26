DIFC Innovation And AI License

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is a leading international financial centre, seamlessly bridging regional markets with the global economy.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is a leading international financial centre, seamlessly bridging regional markets with the global economy. It offers a robust ecosystem of regulations, legal support, and a vibrant tech community tailored for pioneering technology and innovation enterprises.

Elevate Your Business with the DIFC Innovation Hub

The DIFC Innovation Hub serves as the epicenter for over 800 tech startups, providing an unparalleled platform for tech businesses to flourish across the MEASA region. It is the premier launchpad for innovation-driven growth.

What is the DIFC Innovation License?

The DIFC Innovation License is a commercial license designed specifically for technology and innovation startups. It offers a highly subsidized fee structure, enabling startups to accelerate growth with access to premium coworking spaces, mentorship, and the DIFC's thriving innovation ecosystem.

Key License Requirements

No financial services are allowed (e.g., advisory, payment services, crypto/NFT exchanges).

The entity must be technology-driven, offering solutions such as AI, software, blockchain.

Trading or selling physical products is prohibited.

Physical presence in DIFC is mandatory, with a minimum of a flexible desk in the coworking spaces.

Eligibility and Validity

The license is open to a wide ecosystem of technology enablers developing innovative products.

The subsidized license fee is USD 1,500 per annum for the first two years.

From the third year, fees adjust based on full-time employees: USD 12,000 per annum if exceeding 10 on full-time employees.

Physical presence via a flexible desk (USD 500 + VAT) is required.

Permitted Activities Under the License

Activities include but are not limited to Software Houses, Technology Research & Development, Cyber Security Consultancy, IT Infrastructure, Computer Consultancies, Internet Content Provision, Web-Design, Public Networking Services, Education Technologies, and Electronic Chips Programming.

This outstanding initiative by DIFC provides tech startups the opportunity to join a leading international innovation ecosystem with supportive regulations and resources.

