24 December 2025

Banking Reforms In Lebanon: A Crucial Turning Point Towards Financial Recovery

Eptalex Law Firm LLP

Eptalex is a Swiss Verein law firm with offices across the UAE, Lebanon, KSA, Türkiye, and Italy, offering cross-border legal and tax services through 120+ professionals licensed in 15 jurisdictions and speaking 12 languages, with a focus on innovation, client service, and quality assurance.
Lebanon Finance and Banking
Elias EL Chikhani
In this study, President Elias Chikhani examines the path of banking reform in Lebanon by presenting the laws, projects and measures that have been adopted or are being worked on in order to restore confidence in the financial sector.

The key reforms include the law on lifting banking secrecy, the law on Bank restructuring, and a set of draft laws aimed at enhancing governance and transparency, in addition to circulars and decisions issued by the Central Bank of Lebanon, the Ministry of Justice, and regulatory bodies.

The study highlights the expected impact of these measures in supporting economic recovery and removing Lebanon from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

The full study is available in Arabic and English.

Elias EL Chikhani
