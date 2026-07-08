Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) In Saudi Arabia: Compliance Requirements And Risks

Transparency in ownership structures has become A fundamental requirement of the modern investment landscape. Merely knowing the registered Shareholder of a company is no longer sufficient for regulators or financial institutions. With the increasing sophistication of money laundering methods and the concealment of the origin of illicit funds through companies and legal entities, many jurisdictions have moved towards requiring companies to disclose the Ultimate Beneficial Owner (“UBO”).

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Transparency in ownership structures has become A fundamental requirement of the modern investment landscape. Merely knowing the registered Shareholder of a company is no longer sufficient for regulators or financial institutions. With the increasing sophistication of money laundering methods and the concealment of the origin of illicit funds through companies and legal entities, many jurisdictions have moved towards requiring companies to disclose the Ultimate Beneficial Owner (“UBO”), Which was defined by the Saudi Central Bank according to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Guide: The natural person who ultimately owns or effectively controls the client, whether directly or indirectly, or the natural person on whose behalf a transaction is conducted.

In this context, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia published rules on beneficial ownership as part of its efforts to increase transparency, governance, and compliance with international standards, particularly the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (“FATF’’). The regulatory framework has witnessed significant development, from the rules issued in 2025 to the Ministry of Commerce's issuance of a a more comprehensive regulatory framework, alongside updates to the anti-money laundering framework. These reforms reflect a significant shift toward the Kingdom's approach to corporate transparency, such that disclosing beneficial owners is no longer merely an administrative procedure, but rather a fundamental regulatory obligation that enhances corporate integrity, supports business continuity, and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements.

The rules for identifying the beneficial owner adopt a hierarchical approach to identifying who is considered as a beneficial owner of a company, ensuring that apparent ownership or the legal form of the entity is not the sole determining factor. A natural person is considered a beneficial owner if they own, directly or indirectly, at least 25% of the company's share capital. If this percentage is not met, or if there are grounds to question that the person holding the share is the beneficial owner, the standard shifts to identifying the person who exercises ultimate effective control over the company by any means, whether through voting rights, agreements, or other mechanisms of influencing the company's material decisions. If no natural person can be identified according to either the ownership or effective control criteria, the rules consider the company's manager, a member of its board of directors, or the chairman of the board as applicable to be the beneficial owner for compliance purposes, thus ensuring that there is always a natural person to whom liability and disclosure can be assigned to.

Compliance with the beneficial owner regulations extends beyond simply identifying the beneficial owner. It extends to a range of ongoing obligations aimed at ensuring the accuracy, timeliness, and availability of data to relevant authorities. Within this framework, the Ministry of Commerce mandates that companies subject to these regulations maintain accurate an internal register containing the beneficial owner's data. This register must include required information such as full name, nationality, date of birth, and national ID or passport number and the requiremnts stated in Article 9 of the metionsed rules, as well as the basis upon which the company designates the beneficial owner, whether based on ownership percentage or effective control.

This obligation extends beyond internal data retention. Companies are are additionally required to to register and update the beneficial owner's data electronically through the Saudi Business Center (“SBC”) platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Commerce, which serves as the official channel for disclosing this information. This procedure is part of the regulatory compliance requirements that accompany a company's lifecycle, from its establishment to the completion of related regulatory procedures.

The regulations also adopted a continuous ongoing disclosure regime, requiring companies to keep up to date beneficial owner data within fifteen days of any change affecting the ownership or control structure, including the transfer of shares or stocks, or a change in the person exercising decisive influence over the company. This ensures that the information provided to the Ministry remains accurate and accurate and up to date.

As a further requirement to the obligation to update the relevant information whenever a change occurs, the Rules further require companies to submit an annual confirmation of the accuracy of the registered beneficial owner data, regardless of whether any changes have occurred to the ownership or control structure, within the thirty days preceding the renewal of their commercial registration. This obligation reflects the regulator's commitment to ensuring ongoing compliance and ensuring the reliability of data registered with the Ministry of Commerce, thereby supporting transparency objectives and enhancing the effectiveness of oversight of corporate ownership structures.

The impact arising from non-compliance with beneficial owner rules extends beyond regulatory penalties to include legal, operational, and commercial risks that can directly affect a company's operations and business continuity. With increasingly stringent regulatory requirements regarding transparency and disclosure, compliance with the UBO Rules has become a key indicator of a company's commitment to governance and risk management standards.

From a regulatory perspective, failing to disclose information, submitting inaccurate data, or failing to update it within specified timeframes may result in penalties set out in beneficial owner rules. These penalties may include financial fines, in addition to other regulatory actions by the Ministry of Commerce, depending on the nature and frequency of the violation.

The risks extend beyond the regulatory aspect. Companies may also face practical difficulties in their dealings with banks, financial institutions and law firms, as verifying the identity of the beneficial owner is a fundamental requirement for Customer Due Diligence and Know Your Customer (“KYC”) procedures. Therefore, incomplete or inaccurate information regarding the beneficial owner may lead to delays in opening bank accounts, the suspension of certain transactions, or the request for additional information and documents before procedures can be completed.

Furthermore, Non-compliance may trigger reputational consequences for the company, as transparency in ownership structures has become a key criterion used by regulators, investors, and financial institutions to assess corporate governance and compliance. Consequently, any failure to disclose the true beneficial owner can undermine the company's credibility and limit its ability to build long-term business or investment relationships.

With the continued evolution of the regulatory framework in the Kingdom, companies must adopt a proactive approach to compliance requirements by implementing effective internal policies and procedures that ensure the accuracy and continuous updating of beneficial owner information. This not only helps mitigate systemic risks but also enhances the confidence of investors, regulators, and financial institutions, and supports companies' ability to operate in a transparent, sustainable, and reliable business environment.

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