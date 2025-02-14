ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Corporate Governance/Real Estate Law/Data Protection

ER
Eyad Reda

Contributor

Eyad Reda Law Firm (“ERLF”) is a well-established, renowned and respected law firm, offering a seamless combination of Saudi law and specialist sector expertise across different practice areas.

ERLF is established according to the laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a great reputation and respect in the professional sector for a journey that extends twenty years. ERLF adopts a clear vision and a direct message, dedicating to it its goals along with activating and maintaining the values ​​on which it is based.

All companies operating within Saudi Arabia must adhere to strict corporate governance regulations. The way a company must be governed varies
Saudi Arabia Corporate/Commercial Law
Eyad Reda Law Firm LLP

All companies operating within Saudi Arabia must adhere to strict corporate governance regulations. The way a company must be governed varies based on the form a company chooses to take, i.e., limited liability companies (LLC), joint stock companies, limited partnerships (LLP), etc... Foreign companies may also establish subsidiaries or branch offices, each form having slightly disparate corporate governance laws.

REAL ESTATE LAW

Foreign companies are allowed to own real estate for business operations, i.e., housing for employees of the company. The acquired real estate must be used exclusively for the conduction of a company's stipulated business activities and may not be used for other business ventures or activities

DATA PROTECTION

In general, the recently enacted Data Protection Law aims to protect the processed and collected personal data of individuals in Saudi Arabia. This includes personal data of deceased individuals if such information leads to such individuals or their families.

In addition to the protection of personal data, the Law regulates communication between different entities and prevents the misuse of private data. The Data Protection Law ensures the implementation of the following:

  1. Prohibiting using personal ways of communication for marketing or awareness purposes without the owner's consent.
  2. Protecting the privacy of the public's personal data and creates a secure society.
  3. Maintaining privacy while sharing and processing data.
  4. Contributing to the new data-based digital economy.
  5. Regulating the use of private data to ensure optimal data use.

