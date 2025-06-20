Over the past two decades, countries across the Middle East have witnessed a ripple of unprecedented transformative events across multiple sectors. This momentum has been driven by technology advancements, regulation, economic reforms, and ambitious national strategies aimed at enhancing long term sustainability and competitiveness.

In comparing the various initiatives and programs across Middle East countries, we note that strong foundations in social, economic, digital, and sustainable solutions are sought after to have each scheme realizable. Importantly, companies are evolving to align with new rules, regulatory frameworks, governance standards, and operational models to foster sustainable growth. Traditional, siloed business models give way to integrated processes that promote collaboration among stakeholders, ensuring calibration with national visions and strategic objectives. As a result, businesses must navigate an evolving regulatory environment while leveraging innovation and strategic partnerships to remain competitive in this rapidly transforming region.

This publication is aimed at professionals who are seeking to establish a better understanding of the synergies existing between Internal Audit and business models and the role internal audit may have over effectiveness as viewed from operational and strategic lenses. We note key implications that are required for consideration for any business thriving within the Middle East – to shed light upon emerging risks such as ESG and regulatory changes. We aspire to provide valued insights but also raise awareness on contemporary practices that can help any business within the region to elevate its practice.

Building resilience

How internal audit can safeguard business model relevancy and effectiveness

