How To Get Consulting Licenses For Engineering Offices In Saudi Arabia?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented urban development, characterized by the construction of residential, commercial, and mixed-use complexes. This expansion aligns with the modern architectural principles outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

The Kingdom welcomes foreign companies to participate in infrastructure projects and provides engineering consultancy services to support this growth. These collaborations must adhere to the regulations established by the Royal Commission, which are detailed below.

How do you obtain a consulting license in KSA?

Foreign companies that wish to provide engineering consultation services inside the Kingdom with 100% possession are obliged to obtain consulting licenses for engineering offices. The license is issued by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing for foreign engineering offices and companies practicing any of the engineering professions/ activities, in accordance with the Professional Qualification Requirements and the licensing conditions specified by the Saudi Council of Engineers.

Consulting licenses are applied for through the website (the E-Services Portal), and the service is delivered within a maximum of two working days.

What is the required documentation to get the license?

A copy of the commercial registration of the facility effective in four countries in the same field of profession, and certified by the Saudi Embassy.

The financial statements for the most recent fiscal year of the applicant foreign company, certified by the Saudi Embassy.

Rules and restrictions you need to know?

The foreign company or one of its subsidiaries must be licensed in at least 4 countries in the same field of profession.

The company must have been operating for at least 10 years.

The applicant must enter the data of the Saudi national identity/ Premium residence/ residence if one of the shareholders holds any of them, or the commercial registration data for the participating Saudi companies during the electronic application submission.

Consulting licenses for Engineering Offices in Saudi Arabia Fees

License fees are 2,000 Saudi Riyals yearly with a maximum of five years.

License fees for the first yearsubscription to obtain services from the Investor Relations Centers of the Ministry of Investment are 10,000 Saudi Riyals; then, the yearly subscription fees in the following years are 60,000 Saudi Riyals.

Service fees shall be paid within (60) days from the bill issuance date. In case of delay, the service shall be cancelled and a new application has to be submitted.

