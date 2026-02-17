Saudi Arabia's 2026 Consumer Spending Outlook Remains Among World's Strongest, AlixPartners Survey Reveals

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (February 12, 2026) – Consumers in Saudi Arabia intend to spend more in 2026, with a +4 percentage-point net increase in spending intentions, in stark contrast to a global net contraction of -18 percentage points, according to the latest Global Consumer Outlook from AlixPartners, the global consulting firm.



The annual study, based on a survey of more than 13,000 consumers across nine countries, highlights spending intentions remain broadly stable to positive, with 38% of consumers expecting their spending to remain the same in 2026, while 33% plan to spend more. Spending confidence is strongest among working-age consumers (18–44) and higher-income groups, reinforcing the view that optimism is both broad-based and structural.



This marks the third consecutive year of stable consumer sentiment in Saudi Arabia, with this year's increase underscoring the strength of consumer confidence amid ongoing economic transformation.

Consumers plan to allocate additional spending primarily to essentials and everyday lifestyle categories. Groceries (15%) emerge as the top priority, followed by non-food retail such as clothing, DIY, and electronics (12%), and restaurants and eating out (10%). At the same time, appetite for saving has moderated, with 23% planning to save less, down from 28% last year, while 20% expect to reduce travel spending, compared with 23% previously.

"Saudi consumers are entering 2026 with confidence driven by strong economic fundamentals, low inflation at around 2%, unemployment at historic lows, and rising female workforce participation contributing to higher household incomes," said Karl Nader, Partner and Managing Director at AlixPartners. "Vision 2030 initiatives continue to support economic activity and job creation. For businesses, this means opportunity but also intensifying competition as consumers become more discerning about experience, wellness, and value."



"What stands out in Saudi Arabia is not a surge in discretionary spending, but the composition and intent behind it," said Hisham Abdul Khalek, Partner and Managing Director at AlixPartners. "Consumers are prioritizing essentials, everyday lifestyle categories, and experiences that deliver clear value. This reflects a more disciplined and selective approach to spending, rather than broad-based caution - a sign of market maturity that rewards businesses focused on relevance and implementation."



Beyond how much consumers spend; the data reveals what drives their choices. For brands operating in Saudi Arabia, competition is increasingly driven by experience rather than price alone. While 37% of consumers cite price and promotions as a reason to switch dining venues, a comparable share point to better service (29%), wider choice (24%), and positive reviews or recommendations (22%). Loyalty is thin: only 4% say they would remain loyal and not switch, underscoring elevated competitive intensity across the category.



Wellness and lifestyle considerations are also becoming central to consumer choice. Half of Saudi consumers (50%) say offerings that help them live healthier and age better would motivate them to switch providers or brands, with similar proportions drawn to more conscious consumption (44%) and offerings that help them feel safer (43%). In fitness and wellness, consumers are not disengaging but reallocating spend, primarily by seeking discounts (35%), cutting extras (30%), or using free offerings (30%).



Digital engagement continues to shape purchasing behaviour alongside the desire for human interaction. 74% of consumers say digital tools are as important or more important than last year, while 73% place equal or greater importance on personal interaction. Demand for in-person engagement is particularly strong when shopping for groceries (46%), clothing (40%), and restaurants and eating out (39%). Interest in AI-powered tools, from ChatGPT in shopping journeys to virtual fitness trainers (37%), continues to grow.



As Saudi Arabia's economy continues its transformation, consumer confidence remains a key indicator of the Kingdom's economic trajectory and the success of diversification efforts in building sustainable domestic demand.



For more information, follow this link to the report, Spending, Disrupted: AlixPartners' 2026 Global Consumer Outlook

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.