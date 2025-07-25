Legal Guidelines For E-Commerce In The UAE (Video)

The UAE is rapidly growing into a digital economy, making e-commerce an essential component of its economic framework. To support this growth, the UAE has established comprehensive legal frameworks to regulate electronic transactions and ensure consumer protection. This video explores the key aspects of Federal Law No. 15/2020 on Consumer Protection and Federal Decree-Law No. 46/2021 on Electronic Transactions and Trust Services, highlighting their implications for e-commerce in the UAE.
