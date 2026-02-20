The Translation of Law No. 139 of 1981 gives English-speaking lawyers, investors, schools and donors direct access to Egypt's core education statute. This English version of the Education Law clarifies how the State regulates pre-university education, teachers, private schools and technical pathways, instead of relying on secondary summaries. By providing a reliable translation of the Education Law, it makes it easier to understand rights, obligations and procedures in the Egyptian school system.

At its core, Law No. 139 of 1981 sets the objectives of pre-university education, guarantees free basic education in public schools, and creates bodies such as the Supreme Council for Pre-University Education. It defines the structure and duration of basic, secondary and technical education, and regulates compulsory schooling, experimental schools and education for students with disabilities. The Translation of Law No. 139 of 1981 mirrors this structure so that users of the English text can navigate the statute in the same way as Arabic-speaking practitioners.

Beyond this framework, Law No. 139 of 1981 includes detailed provisions on private education, school governance and, through later amendments, Chapter Seven on the status, promotion and financial treatment of teachers. In the translation of the Education Law, these technical rules on career ladders, professional development and performance evaluation are rendered into clear legal English, allowing the Translation of Law No. 139 of 1981 to be used confidently in comparative work, contracts and policy design.

To implement the teacher-related provisions, the Egyptian Prime Minister issued Executive Regulation No. 428 of 2013 (often cited as Executive Regulation No. 428 of 2013), which replaced earlier regulations for Chapter Seven. This decree governs teacher recruitment, qualification, professional development, evaluation and promotion, and the role of the Professional Academy for Teachers. Taken together, the Translation of Law No. 139 of 1981, this translation of the Education Law, and the English version of the Education Law incorporating Executive Regulation No. 428 of 2013 provide a practical toolkit for anyone working with Egyptian Education Law in an international context.

Translation of the Education Law No. 139 of 1981 (Download PDF)

