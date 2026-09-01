How Can A Foreigner File A Complaint In Egypt?

A tourist finds money missing from a hotel room. An expatriate pays for a service that never arrives. A foreign employee leaves the country with several months of salary unpaid. Each of them may need to file a complaint in Egypt — but not through the same authority.

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A tourist finds money missing from a hotel room. An expatriate pays for a service that never arrives. A foreign employee leaves the country with several months of salary unpaid. Each of them may need to file a complaint in Egypt — but not through the same authority.

This distinction matters. Calling the Tourism Police about a defective appliance will not produce the result you want. Filing a consumer complaint over a physical assault sends the matter to the wrong desk. A contractual debt calls for a different strategy from a theft report, even when both involve money.

So the first question for any foreigner is simple: what kind of complaint is this, and which Egyptian authority has jurisdiction over it?

The Four Main Complaint Routes in Egypt

Most complaints involving foreign nationals fall within one of four routes:

The local police or Tourism Police for theft, assault, fraud, threats, harassment, or another suspected crime.

for theft, assault, fraud, threats, harassment, or another suspected crime. The Public Prosecution for criminal complaints that require prosecutorial investigation or intervention.

for criminal complaints that require prosecutorial investigation or intervention. The Consumer Protection Agency for defective goods, misleading commercial practices, and certain problems with paid services.

for defective goods, misleading commercial practices, and certain problems with paid services. The Ministry of Labour or the competent labour office for unpaid wages and other employment-related claims.

A fifth category sits outside these administrative and criminal channels: civil and commercial disputes. When an Egyptian company fails to pay an invoice or perform a contract, the foreign claimant may need a formal demand, court proceedings, arbitration, or another contractual remedy rather than a police complaint.

Choosing the correct route at the beginning can prevent weeks of unnecessary correspondence.

Start With the Nature of the Incident

Foreign visitors sometimes describe every problem as a “scam.” Egyptian authorities, however, look at what actually happened:

Property taken without consent — theft, and therefore a police matter.

— theft, and therefore a police matter. False representations made from the outset — possible fraud, also a police matter.

— possible fraud, also a police matter. Poor service from a hotel or tour operator — usually a consumer or tourism complaint.

— usually a consumer or tourism complaint. An unpaid invoice — a contractual dispute, not a criminal one.

— a contractual dispute, not a criminal one. Withheld salary — an employment claim for the labour office.

Those facts, not the label you give them, determine which authority handles your file.

Filing a Police Complaint in Egypt

A foreign national can report a suspected crime at the police station responsible for the area where the incident occurred. For an emergency, the general police number is 122. Tourists may also contact the Tourism Police on 126.

A police officer will ask the complainant to describe what happened, identify the person involved where possible, and provide supporting evidence. The police record will normally appear in Arabic. Depending on the incident, the police may send the report to the competent Public Prosecution for investigation.

Foreign complainants should ask for the report or case reference number before leaving the station. Egyptian police do not always hand the complainant a complete copy immediately, but the reference number allows a lawyer to locate and follow the file. Official foreign-government guidance on reporting serious incidents in Egypt also notes that reports normally appear in Arabic and that complainants should obtain a reference number.

When the local police route is appropriate

A police complaint may be appropriate for:

Theft of money, luggage, electronics, or other property.

Physical assault, threats, harassment, or injury.

A suspected fraud in which the other party allegedly used deception to obtain money or property.

Damage to property.

Loss or theft of a passport where the traveller needs an official record.

A road accident involving injury or significant damage.

For theft or assault, report the incident as soon as reasonably possible. Delays may affect surveillance footage, witness availability, medical evidence, and the authorities’ ability to identify the person involved.

When to Contact the Tourism Police or Ministry of Tourism

The Tourism Police can assist with serious incidents affecting visitors, particularly in hotels, tourist sites, resorts, airports, and areas with substantial tourist activity.

Egypt’s official tourism portal directs visitors to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities hotline on 19654 for tourism-related problems and to the Tourism Police on 126 for serious matters.

This route may help with complaints involving:

A hotel or resort.

A licensed tour operator or travel agency.

An organised excursion.

Tourist transport.

Harassment or threatening conduct in a tourist area.

Serious overcharging connected to a tourism service.

Not every pricing disagreement amounts to a crime. A disputed hotel charge may begin as a tourism or consumer complaint. By contrast, threats, violence, theft, or deliberate deception may justify a police report.

Keep the hotel invoice, booking confirmation, tour itinerary, payment receipt, vehicle details, photographs, and all messages exchanged with the provider. A verbal description alone gives the authority less to examine.

Taking a Criminal Complaint to the Public Prosecution

The Public Prosecution directs criminal investigations and decides how criminal cases should proceed. A police report will often reach the prosecution automatically after the police register it. The prosecution may then hear statements, order further inquiries, review forensic evidence, or take other investigative steps.

A complainant may also submit a petition to the competent prosecution, usually through an Egyptian lawyer, where the circumstances justify direct prosecutorial attention. Egypt has operated electronic petition mechanisms that allow petitions to reach the Public Prosecution, including filings through an authorised representative. Access requirements and available digital services may change, so counsel should verify the filing method when preparing the complaint.

Direct prosecutorial involvement may become relevant when:

The incident is serious or legally complex.

The complainant has already filed a police report but needs to follow its status.

Several individuals or companies participated in the alleged conduct.

The evidence includes bank records, electronic communications, or documents that require legal explanation.

The complainant has already left Egypt and needs a representative to continue the process.

A petition should present facts, evidence, dates, names, and requested action in a structured way. Emotional accusations without supporting material rarely strengthen a file.

Consumer Complaints About Goods and Services

The Egyptian Consumer Protection Agency handles many disputes involving goods and services. Its online complaint form expressly includes an option for a non-Egyptian complainant, although the website warns that non-Egyptians may not receive the same online tracking functionality.

The agency may be relevant when a foreign consumer faces:

A defective product.

A supplier that refuses to honour a warranty.

Goods that differ materially from the description.

A paid service that the provider did not perform properly.

Misleading commercial information.

A refusal to provide an invoice or address a documented complaint.

The agency advises consumers to contact the seller first and attempt an amicable solution. If that fails, the complainant can use the official complaint channels. The agency lists the hotline 19588, an online complaint form, email and physical filing options.

Proof of purchase is essential. The agency’s guidance asks complainants to provide the invoice and relevant supporting documents. Its online form also warns that a complaint may not proceed when the complainant fails to provide the required documents promptly.

A consumer complaint does not automatically recover damages or resolve every contractual issue. Complex claims may still require civil proceedings.

Unpaid Work or Wages in Egypt

A foreign employee who has not received salary, benefits, or contractual entitlements should usually begin with the competent labour office or labour directorate.

Useful evidence includes the employment contract, work permit, salary records, bank statements, attendance records, emails, messages, termination correspondence, and any document confirming the amount owed.

The Egyptian Ministry of Labour lists the 19468 hotline and links to the Unified Government Complaints Portal through its official services. Foreign applicants may face additional identification or documentation requirements, particularly where the employment or work-permit position requires clarification.

Employment status matters. Egyptian law may treat an employee differently from an independent consultant or overseas contractor. Before filing, counsel should review the agreement, the location where the work took place, the payment structure, the work permit, and any dispute-resolution clause.

Calling the police rarely replaces the labour process. A criminal route may arise only where the facts support a separate suspected offence.

Business Disputes and Money Owed by an Egyptian Company

A police complaint is not a debt-collection strategy.

When an Egyptian company owes money under an invoice, supply agreement, consultancy contract, distribution arrangement, or other commercial relationship, the creditor should first identify the legal basis of the debt and the agreed dispute forum.

A lawyer will normally examine:

The signed contract and applicable law.

The court jurisdiction or arbitration clause.

Invoices, delivery records, and acceptance documents.

Correspondence acknowledging the debt.

Payment deadlines and notice requirements.

The debtor’s correct registered name and address.

Any security, guarantee, cheque, or supporting instrument.

The next step may involve a formal legal notice, negotiation, court proceedings, arbitration, or enforcement of an existing judgment or award.

Does non-payment ever justify a criminal complaint? Potentially, but only where the facts independently indicate conduct that Egyptian criminal law may recognise as an offence. A creditor should not use criminal allegations merely to pressure a contracting party into payment.

What Documents Should a Foreigner Bring?

A well-prepared file helps the authority understand the complaint quickly. Bring the original documents where available, but retain secure copies.

The file should usually contain:

The complainant’s passport and a copy of the identification page.

Egyptian visa or residence information, where relevant.

A clear chronology of events.

The date, time, and exact location of the incident.

The full name, telephone number, address, vehicle registration, company name, or other identifying information of the person complained against.

Receipts, invoices, contracts, booking confirmations, and payment records.

Screenshots of messages, emails, online advertisements, and account details.

Photographs, videos, medical documents, or repair reports.

Contact details for witnesses.

Details of earlier complaints made to the hotel, company, employer, or platform.

Do not edit screenshots or rely only on disappearing messages. Export conversations, preserve the original files, and note when and how each item was obtained.

Language, Arabic Statements, and Translation

Arabic serves as the working language of police reports, prosecution files, and Egyptian court proceedings.

Some police officers and tourism officials speak English, but a foreign complainant should not assume that a fluent interpreter will be immediately available. In serious cases, authorities may arrange interpretation, or the complainant may bring an interpreter or lawyer. Official guidance for foreign victims in Egypt notes that interpreter availability may require waiting and that the complainant should check the Arabic statement before signing it.

Never sign a statement that you do not understand.

Ask the interpreter to read the full record back to you. Check names, figures, dates, locations, and the description of the incident. A small translation error can change the meaning of a complaint.

Foreign-language contracts, medical records, corporate documents, or witness statements may also require Arabic translation later. Depending on the procedure, the authority may request a certified or officially recognised translation.

Which Route Applies to Common Situations?

Theft or a suspected scam

Contact the local police promptly. Tourists can also call the Tourism Police where the incident occurred in a tourist setting. Preserve payment records, messages, photographs, surveillance details, and information identifying the alleged offender.

Hotel, taxi, or tour overcharging

Begin by requesting a written invoice and raising the issue with the provider. For tourism-related services, contact the Ministry of Tourism or Tourism Police. The Consumer Protection Agency may also become relevant where an identifiable supplier provided a commercial service and the complainant can document the transaction.

Assault or injury

Move to a safe place, seek medical attention, and report the incident to the police. Ask the medical provider to document the injuries. In serious cases, the police or prosecution may direct the complainant to a government facility for a forensic examination. Prompt reporting can help preserve medical and physical evidence.

Lost or stolen passport

For theft, report the matter to the local police and obtain a reference if possible. Contact your embassy or consulate immediately to cancel or replace the passport and determine whether you need an emergency travel document. Consular authorities commonly assist nationals with lost travel documents, although the exact requirements depend on nationality.

Faulty goods or poor services

Contact the seller in writing and request a clear remedy. Keep the invoice, warranty, photographs, and correspondence. If the supplier does not resolve the issue, consider filing with the Consumer Protection Agency.

Unpaid wages

Approach the competent labour office with your contract, work permit, salary records, and proof of work. A lawyer can assess whether the relationship falls under Egyptian labour law and whether court action may follow.

A business or contract dispute

Review the contract before approaching any authority. The dispute may belong before an Egyptian court or arbitral tribunal. Send formal notices through the legally appropriate channel and preserve evidence of delivery.

Money owed by an Egyptian company

Identify the debtor’s exact legal entity, confirm the debt documents, and review the jurisdiction clause. A lawyer can then determine whether to send a demand, commence proceedings, pursue arbitration, or take enforcement action.

Can You File a Complaint After Leaving Egypt?

Sometimes, but departure can make the process harder.

A lawyer may help prepare petitions, contact the police or prosecution, obtain available case information, submit documents, send formal notices, and represent the complainant in proceedings where Egyptian law permits representation.

However, a power of attorney cannot eliminate every requirement for personal involvement. The police, prosecution, forensic authority, or court may still request the complainant’s personal statement, identification, testimony, or attendance.

The strongest position usually arises when the foreigner files the initial report before departure, receives a reference number, preserves the evidence, and appoints counsel to manage the next stages.

Foreign police may record an incident after the traveller returns home, but they cannot compel Egyptian authorities to open or pursue an investigation. Guidance for crimes committed abroad warns that local prosecution often becomes more difficult when the victim leaves without reporting the matter in the country where it happened.

Using a Power of Attorney After You Fly Home

A foreign complainant can authorise an Egyptian lawyer through a power of attorney, subject to the requirements of the intended procedure.

Where possible, arrange the power of attorney while still in Egypt. This can reduce later authentication, translation, and delivery steps.

A person who has already returned home may usually sign the document abroad, but the power of attorney may need notarisation, authentication or apostille formalities in the issuing country, Egyptian consular legalisation, and Arabic translation before use in Egypt. The exact chain depends on the country, the document, and the powers granted. Egyptian consular guidance confirms that powers of attorney and other foreign-issued documents may require formal legalisation before use in Egypt.

Ask the Egyptian lawyer to draft or approve the wording before signing. The document should grant the powers actually required for the matter, which may include dealing with police stations, prosecution offices, courts, experts, administrative authorities, notices, and case documents.

An overly narrow power may prevent the lawyer from completing a necessary step. An unnecessarily broad one may grant authority that the client never intended to provide.

What Can Your Embassy Do?

Your embassy or consulate may explain local procedures, provide contact details for lawyers or interpreters, assist with communication in an emergency, notify relatives, and issue replacement or emergency travel documents.

Its role has clear limits.

Consular officers generally cannot investigate a crime, act as your lawyer, provide official translation, force Egyptian authorities to take a particular decision, or guarantee the result of a case. Official consular guidance draws the same distinction between practical assistance and legal representation.

Contact the embassy early in cases involving assault, detention, serious injury, a missing person, or a stolen passport. For an ordinary contract or payment dispute, an Egyptian lawyer will usually play the more relevant role.

The Biggest Mistake: Leaving Egypt Without Filing

Many foreigners focus first on changing flights, recovering access to bank accounts, replacing a passport, or returning home. Those steps may be necessary, but departure should not erase the legal record.

Once the complainant leaves, witnesses become harder to reach. Hotels and businesses may overwrite surveillance footage. The person complained against may change telephone numbers or locations. Authorities may also struggle to obtain a detailed statement from someone outside the country.

Before flying home, try to complete four steps: file the initial report, obtain the reference number, preserve the evidence, and record the contact details of the authority handling the matter.

A lawyer can continue many procedural steps under a properly prepared power of attorney, but creating the original record while the complainant remains in Egypt often places the case on firmer ground.

Preserve the Complaint Before You Depart

Foreign nationals have access to Egyptian police, prosecution, consumer, labour, and judicial channels. The challenge usually lies not in nationality, but in identifying the correct route, presenting usable evidence, managing Arabic-language procedures, and maintaining the file after departure.

Criminal incidents should reach the police promptly. Tourism-related problems may justify contact with the Tourism Police or Ministry of Tourism. Consumer and employment disputes have their own administrative channels, while commercial debts often require formal civil proceedings or arbitration.

Early legal advice can help classify the matter, protect evidence, prepare the necessary Arabic documents, and determine what the complainant must complete personally before leaving Egypt. After departure, an Egyptian lawyer may continue the matter under a suitable power of attorney, subject to any requirement for the complainant’s personal participation.

How Can A Foreigner File A Complaint In Egypt?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.