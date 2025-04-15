Saudi Arabia To Open Domestic Charter Market To Foreign Operators – Effective 1 May 2025

The effective date is fast approaching for Saudi Arabia's new policy allowing foreign charter operators to conduct domestic flights within the Kingdom.

The effective date is fast approaching for Saudi Arabia's new policy allowing foreign charter operators to conduct domestic flights within the Kingdom. From 1 May 2025, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) will remove cabotage restrictions for on-demand domestic charter flights as part of its strategy to expand and liberalise the general aviation sector.

Eligible foreign operators will be able to apply for authorisation to operate domestics flights within Saudi Arabia, subject to conditions set by GACA. The policy is aimed at encouraging competition, attracting international investment, and improving connectivity across the Kingdom.

This development follows GACA's broader roadmap to grow the general aviation industry into a USD 2 billion sector by 2030. Recent figures show strong market momentum, with business jet activity in Saudi Arabia growing 24% in 2024 — including a 26% rise in domestic jet charter flights1.

GACA has also launched a General Aviation Sector Development Committee to coordinate with both local and international stakeholders on infrastructure and regulatory planning.

Operators considering entry into the Saudi market should prepare for the application process and monitor upcoming guidance from GACA. Our team of experienced aviation experts can advise on market entry strategy, operational planning, and ongoing compliance requirements in light of GACA's evolving framework.

