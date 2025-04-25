Leading Maritime Law Firm In Egypt

If you have a business line going on through one of these three waterways, you should be attached with a maritime law firm in Egypt to ensure compliance...

If you have a business line going on through one of these three waterways, you should be attached with a maritime law firm in Egypt to ensure compliance, resolve disputes and facilitate your trade!

Egypt enjoys a strategic location in the Middle East which makes the country overlook to three continents (Africa, Asia and Europe) also connects three water areas, the Red Sea on the East, The Mediterranean in the North and the source of the Nile River is from the heart which makes it a very sweet spot for international trading, importing and exporting overseas plus the Suez Canal that 12% of global trade that passes through it.

With this huge volume of trading, you have to be aligned with the maritime law in Egypt also known as admiralty law, that regulates actions on navigable waters. It covers various legal matters such as shipping, navigation, commerce, and the relationships between private parties operating boats on oceans, seas, and other navigable areas.

And in this blog we will provide you with all the details concerned with maritime law in Egypt in very simple way, how to deal with it, who you should partner with and why is it important to your business interest.

Maritime Law in Egypt Overview:

In Egypt, maritime law is shaped by local laws and international agreements, including Roman, Islamic, and current international law. The main legal structure for maritime activities in the country is the Egyptian Maritime Code, which was enacted in 1964.

This legal framework governs a wide range of activities, from ship ownership and operation to international trade and environmental protection, ensuring safety, fairness, and order within the maritime domain.

Every multinational corporation have a maritime law firm in Egypt represent it to oversee its operations from a legal perspective to ensure compliance and provide valuable insights into the legal framework, avoiding any penalties or law violations.

What is Maritime in Law?

Maritime law, also known as admiralty law, governs activities and disputes related to shipping, navigation, and commerce on the sea.

Why is it Important to have Maritime Law Firm Representation?

Understanding the maritime laws in any country is essential for various stakeholders such as shipping companies, cargo, logistics service providers, importers, exporters and even credit insurance companies for many reasons such as:

1 - Insurance: Shipowners and operators have specific responsibilities under the maritime code, highlighting the need for sufficient insurance coverage.

2 - Disputes: In Egypt, maritime disputes can be settled through court or arbitration, with arbitration often favoured for being quicker and more private.

3 - Environment: Following environmental laws is becoming more vital, particularly regarding pollution control and the protection of marine resources.

So having a maritime law firm partner in Egypt is crucial as you must follow many international, national, and local rules, add to maritime lawyers in Egypt can help you in your negotiating and managing logistics contracts when handling charters and shipping agreements.

Benefits of having Maritime Law Firm partnership in Egypt?

Having a maritime law firm partnership in Egypt is not something mandatory or obligated to have in order to be able to trade through the Egyptian and international water, and it is not something we advertise to add additional costs into your business, but it's a protection for your trade that can saves your company a huge amount of money that could be penalized, think of it like insurance services adding to that a lot of benefits that you will gain out of this partnership such as:



1 - Understanding of different Laws & Regulations:

Your company will comply with regulations related to maritime transport, coastal areas, specialized ports, maritime employment, tariffs, storage services and maritime safety.

2 - Maritime Consultation:

You will be advised on issues related to ship registration, and how international agreements affect maritime laws in Egypt.

3 - Navigational Rights:

You will be aware of rights related to movement, especially in key locations like the Suez Canal.

With the right Maritime law firm in Egypt, your corporate will maintain a strong connection to a deep maritime tradition and a steadfast dedication to excellence.

Our maritime lawyers in Egypt from Sadany & Partners Law Firm are among the best in the field, always achieving the results our clients seek.

What Sadany & Partners Maritime Law Firm can provide?

Litigation and arbitration on maritime matters:

Our main expertise in Sadany & Partners maritime law firm is all about litigation and arbitration centers, Our lawyers have a strong history in solving issues related to shipping transactions, foreclosures, shipping disputes, claims against shipping companies, charter party disagreements, commercial conflicts, trade claims, delay claims, and disputes involving Letters of Credit.

Vessel purchases and sales:

Completing a vessel sale or purchase agreement involves many details that need careful examination. The contract should include important protections, like the option to have the vessel inspected by a surveyor you select and making the deal dependent on obtaining financing. It's also crucial to structure the agreement so that it can be financed through a marine lender. Additionally, there are regulatory documents and tax considerations that must be addressed in any vessel transaction.

Vessel arrest:

Seizures of bunkers and other assets in Egypt's territorial waters. Our expert lawyers give ongoing focus to the case from the moment of instruction to the arrest or attachment. Arresting a ship is not just a way to ensure the ship is present during the enforcement of a judgment against its owner; it can also be the quickest and most effective method to collect payments for an unpaid claim against the vessel or its owner. The lawyers at Sadany & Partners are not only carry out the arrest but also help clients develop the best strategy before the arrest takes place.

Marine pollution:

In case of any shipping accidents and pollution events that can be extremely damaging and affect everyone involved. Sadany & Partners's team of lawyers will handle every step of the process. This includes managing initial notifications, working with government agencies and response teams, conducting investigations related to the incident, and negotiating with regulators, insurers, and owners.

Marine-related contract disputes:

Sadany & Partner's marine dispute team assists owners, shipbuilders, manufacturers, and distributors with issues like contract breaches, negligence, and sales disputes.

Maritime construction contracts:

We offer guidance throughout all stages of marine construction contracts. Our legal services cover yacht transactions and vessel construction agreements.

Maritime Insurance:

Helping clients with insurance for maritime activities, such as hull and machinery insurance, protection, indemnities, marine insurance coverage disputes, marine insurance claims and others.

Port and Terminal Operations:

Guiding rules related to the functioning of ports and terminals, covering responsibilities, fees, and adherence to local and global standards.

Cargo Claims and Liabilities:

Sadany & Partners maritime law firm advice and representation in cases of cargo damage, loss, and delay.

Debt Collection in Shipping:

Sadany & Partners maritime law firm represents creditors in collecting “shipping debts” for the clients such as claims for charter hire, unpaid bunker invoices, breach of contract outstanding amounts etc.

In Conclusion:

Having a partnership with maritime law firm is for success not for draining your money without no reason, we have covered all the aspects, elements, and areas that the legal partner is having an input at it, ensuring compliance and protecting your business interests.

