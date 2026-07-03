Saudi Center For Commercial Arbitration (SCCA) Country Report—Arbitration In Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration has released a comprehensive 249-page Country Report examining how Saudi Arabia's arbitration framework compares to international standards set by the UNCITRAL Model Law. Through analysis of nearly 1,000 court decisions and detailed comparison of current and proposed legislation, the report provides critical insights into the Kingdom's evolving arbitration landscape and its alignment with global best practices.

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Raid Abu-Manneh’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in Middle East

in Middle East

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Mayer Brown are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

1 July 2026 marks the launch of the SCCA’s 249-page Country Report assessing the extent to which the arbitration law in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“KSA”) aligns with the UNCITRAL Model Law. Divided into two parts, part 1 focuses on judicial practice by analysing 967 arbitration-related KSA Courts of Appeal decisions issued between January 2023 and June 2025 and part 2 is a direct (textual) comparison of the Model Law with the current Saudi arbitration law (“Current Law”) and the Draft Saudi arbitration law (“Draft Law”), currently under consideration in the KSA. In our interactive Legal Update (5-minute read), we highlight 10 Key Takeaways from this report. Hover over each of the Key Takeaways for further details. Read full update Given our extensive experience in Saudi-related disputes and valuable partnership with Al Akeel & Partners, we are excellently placed to discuss the findings in this report, or the proposed Draft Law more generally, with your business. Please contact any of the authors or your usual Mayer Brown contact.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.