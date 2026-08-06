EU Adopts 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia Considerations

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On 23 July 2026, the Council of the European Union adopted the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, introducing further restrictive measures affecting Russia’s financial sector, crypto-related services, energy revenues, shadow fleet, military-industrial complex and sanctions-circumvention networks.



The new package expands both sectoral and economic measures and introduces additional individual and entity designations. Businesses should assess whether the new restrictions affect their customers, counterparties, service providers, payment routes, vessels or wider supply chains, and ensure that relevant screening and control frameworks are updated without delay.



Particular attention should be given to the 14 newly targeted crypto-related service platforms. Their inclusion reflects the EU’s continued focus on crypto-related channels that may be used to support prohibited activity or facilitate sanctions circumvention. Firms should review any direct or indirect exposure to the listed platforms, including relationships involving crypto-service providers, intermediaries and related transaction flows.



The package also introduces restrictions concerning additional banks and financial institutions. Financial institutions and other obliged entities should promptly update internal screening lists and systems, review relevant pending or recent transactions, and escalate potential matches or exposure in line with their sanctions policies and procedures.



Further measures cover additional vessels, companies and other entities associated with Russia’s energy revenues, shadow fleet, military-industrial complex and sanctions-circumvention networks. Organisations active in trade, shipping, insurance, payments, corporate services and supply-chain management should review their exposure and strengthen due diligence where appropriate.



From a compliance perspective, the package warrants a coordinated review of sanctions screening, customer and counterparty due diligence, transaction monitoring, payment controls, vessel screening, beneficial ownership information and escalation procedures. Existing relationships may also require re-screening against the updated annexes and designation lists.



The adoption of the 21st sanctions package highlights the continued expansion and increasing complexity of the EU’s restrictive measures against Russia. As the sanctions framework continues to evolve, businesses and obliged entities should remain alert to new sectoral restrictions, updated designations and emerging sanctions-circumvention risks.



How Can Bybloserve Management Assist You?

Bybloserve Management closely monitors EU sanctions developments and provides informative updates on restrictive measures affecting businesses and obliged entities. We can assist clients in understanding new requirements, reviewing potential exposure, updating sanctions screening arrangements and strengthening relevant policies, procedures and internal controls.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.