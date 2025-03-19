Intergovernmental Agreements For Renewable Energy: A Quick Guide

Kazakhstan is advancing its renewable energy (RE) sector through Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs),which creates a special legal framework for the RE project, to allow a more international standard approach to be adopted.

IGAs can be executed for a single project or as an overarching framework for multiple projects and companies. They provide a structured legal environment that supersedes national legislation once ratified by the Kazakhstan Parliament.

Key Benefits of IGAs

Define the legal framework for RE projects.

Offer exemptions, benefits, and protections to investors and developers.

Establish commitments from the Government of Kazakhstan to support project implementation.

Include detailed term sheets for key agreements such as the Investment Agreement (IA) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Agreements Under the IGA Framework

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)

Agreement for the sale and purchase of electric energy

Technical dispatching agreements for supply to the grid and energy consumption

Land lease agreements

Other supporting contracts

Major RE Projects Implemented Through IGAs

Kazakhstan has already secured several large-scale renewable energy projects under the IGA framework, with international investors committing to developing wind farms integrated with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS):