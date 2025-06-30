Key Outcomes From Power Central Asia - China 2025 Forum

This June, Astana hosted a major diplomatic occasion: Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Kazakhstan and participated in the Second China–Central Asia Summit. He met with President Tokayev to sign a Treaty of Permanent Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation. In total, 24 intergovernmental and interagency agreements were signed, covering a wide range of sectors including energy, aerospace, digitalisation, customs cooperation, agriculture, e-commerce, tourism, intellectual property, medicine, media, science, and regional cooperation.



Within this broader framework of regional cooperation, the Power Central Asia – China 2025 Forum, held in Astana on June 16–17 with the support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ASIID, brought together senior decision-makers, legal and financial advisors, energy authorities, and corporate leaders to advance cross-border collaboration in renewable energy and infrastructure. Unicase Central Asia participated in the Forum as an official partner, with representatives contributing to key discussions on legal frameworks and cross-border cooperation.

In parallel with the panel discussions, the Forum marked the signing of several key memorandums and commercial agreements between Kazakh and Chinese stakeholders:





Strategic Cooperation Framework between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina). Focus: Localisation of energy technology, creation of R&D centre, and decarbonisation fund.

Strategic Memorandum between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and China Datang Corporation. Focus: Localisation of energy-related production and establishment of an R&D centre in Kazakhstan.

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co., Ltd. Focus: High-voltage transmission lines (HVDC), digital energy, and pumped storage hydropower.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan LLP. Focus: Digital transformation of the energy sector and cybersecurity technologies.

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the Sauran solar-plus-storage project in Turkistan Region between China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. and the Financial Settlement Centre for Renewable Energy Support under the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Strategic Cooperation Agreement between QazaqGaz and China Construction Bank (Astana Branch). Focus: Financing partnership via credit line for QazaqGaz investment projects

Technology Partnership Agreement between QazaqGaz and China National Chemical Engineering Corporation International (CNCECI). Focus: Pre-feasibility study for a coal-chemical plant to produce 2 bcm of gas annually.

Strategic Cooperation Agreement with LONGi. Focus: Localisation of solar energy equipment manufacturing and joint scientific research initiatives.

Technology Cooperation Agreement between QazaqGaz and Sinopec Guangzhou Engineering Co., Ltd. Focus: Development of advanced coal-chemical production technologies.

Scientific and Technical Cooperation Agreement on hydrogen technologies between the National Nuclear Centre of Kazakhstan, China Energy Overseas Investment, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Focus: Joint innovation and R&D in hydrogen energy.

As part of the Forum's official agenda, a panel session was held on regulatory alignment and energy diplomacy, moderated by Yerken Mukash, Chinese Business Partner at Unicase Central Asia. Titled "Strategy, Policy, and Regulation" the panel brought together top-tier speakers from across the region to explore strategic policy alignment, legal frameworks for bankable green energy projects, and the role of Chinese investment in shaping Central Asia's low-carbon transition.

"Energy diplomacy between China and Central Asia is no longer a future aspiration, it is now a shared strategy to meet climate goals, attract industrial investment, and develop transregional infrastructure. Yerken Mukash, Chinese Business Partner at Unicase Central Asia

Mr. Wang Hao, General Representative of China Datang Corporation in Central Asia, highlighted the recent commissioning of a 263 MW solar plant in Uzbekistan, built in just six months a regional record. China Datang Corporation also confirmed upcoming projects in Kazakhstan's Mangystau and Atyrau regions, part of the envisioned Green Energy Corridor from Central Asia to Europe. This planned high-voltage transmission corridor, aligned with China's Belt and Road vision, could ultimately carry up to 15 GW of clean electricity annually to European markets.

"With over 45 GW of wind potential identified in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region alone, we see immense opportunity for renewable energy export, technology localisation, and capacity building. Wang Hao, General Representitive of China Datang Corporation in Central Asia

In Kazakhstan's evolving renewable energy sector, legal certainty has become critical to attracting long-term foreign investment. Utility-scale projects require more than technical feasibility, they demand a predictable legal environment, aligned with international financing standards. To meet this need, Kazakhstan has increasingly turned to Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) ratified treaties that can take precedence over national legislation and offer tailored terms for investors. These agreements address common investment barriers by enabling legal mechanisms such as international arbitration, land allocation outside auctions, and contractual flexibility.



Ms. Ayana Unerbayeva, Counsel at Unicase, noted that Kazakhstan's early reliance on auction-based mechanisms proved insufficient for utility-scale renewable investments, which require more robust legal and financial safeguards. To address this gap, Unicase has helped develop a new framework centred on Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) bilateral treaties that create a stable foundation for large projects. She was also engaged as a lead lawyer to one of the signed documentations within the PCA 2025 forum, showcasing Unicase active participation in China - Kazakhstan business relationships.



This approach, developed with support from international consultants, is now central to Kazakhstan's efforts to attract foreign investors to strategic green energy assets.

"IGAs act as a legal umbrella, enabling mechanisms such as take-or-pay models, dollar-indexed tariffs, and curtailment provisions, none of which are fully available under current domestic legislation. Ayana Unerbayeva, Counsel at Unicase Central Asia

Mr. Wangqing Sun, Partner at Zhong Lun Law Firm, outlined the regulatory complexity Chinese investors face when entering Central Asia, where major projects must comply with both China's outbound investment approvals and local frameworks such as auctions or IGAs. He emphasised the growing importance of project finance models and bankable power purchase agreements (PPAs) backed by sovereign or quasi-sovereign guarantees. Ensuring bankability, he noted, requires close coordination among sponsors, governments, and lenders particularly around risk allocation and long-term revenue certainty.

"A predictable legal environment, enforceable contracts, and clear tariff structures are critical to securing long-term financing. Wangqing Sun, Partner at Zhong Lun Law Firm

Across the CIS region, national energy systems have historically relied on fossil fuel exports and imported technologies. As these countries begin to transition toward renewable energy, a key policy challenge is to ensure that the shift contributes to local economic development rather than reinforcing existing dependencies. Without sufficient local engagement, there is a risk that renewable projects may replicate previous patterns of external reliance.



Mr. Iskander Buranov, Head of CIS Initiatives at Larsen & Toubro, raised concerns about the limited local participation in current renewable projects, where capital, equipment, and labour are often sourced from abroad. He argued that without deliberate policy action, Central Asia risks becoming a passive host rather than an active industrial player. He called for investment not only in infrastructure, but also in job creation, skills transfer, and manufacturing localisation.

"For a just transition, we must move beyond EPC-only value chains. Central Asian countries must be empowered as industrial partners not just host markets. Iskander Buranov, Head of CIS Initiatives at Larsen & Toubro

Ms. Laura Mulkibayeva, Sustainable Finance Expert, highlighted that Central Asia holds over 300 GW of technical renewable potential most of which remains undeveloped. With power demand rising rapidly, she stressed the need for cross border cooperation and energy diplomacy, greater investment, policy alignment.



She highlighted that deeper collaboration with partners like China could accelerate the transition by supporting technology transfer, innovation, and regional integration.

"Central Asia has great technical potential in renewables, but only a fraction of this is developed so far. Laura Mulkibayeva, Sustainable Finance Expert

As the session concluded, panellists emphasised that Central Asia's energy future depends not only on its vast renewable potential, but on smart regulation, regional coordination, and investor confidence. With demand rising and over $20 billion already flowing into clean energy projects, the region has a narrow window to position itself as a credible and connected green energy hub.



To seize this momentum, speakers called for an institutional platform that brings together governments, Chinese partners, and IFIs to align legal frameworks, scale project pipelines, and strengthen energy diplomacy. In an increasingly competitive and volatile energy landscape, Central Asia's ability to lead will rest on trust, transparency, and long-term cooperation.

