ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Thailand Removes Factory License Requirement For Solar Rooftop Installations

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins logo
Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 190 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Thailand's Department of Industrial Works (DIW) has issued a new regulation (Ministerial Regulation Re: Designation of Type, Kind, and Size of Factories (No. 3) B.E. 2567 (2024))...
Thailand Energy and Natural Resources
Supasit Boonsanong,Charuwan Charoonchitsathian, and Phareeya Yongpanich
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Thailand's Department of Industrial Works (DIW) has issued a new regulation (Ministerial Regulation Re: Designation of Type, Kind, and Size of Factories (No. 3) B.E. 2567 (2024)), which removes the factory license requirement for electricity generation from solar energy installations on rooftops, roof decks, or any part of a building used for residential or other purposes, regardless of capacity. The new rules took effect on December 28, 2024.

Under the previous regulations, solar rooftop installations had to seek approval from the DIW if their capacity exceeded 1,000 kW (1 MW), which added time and administrative costs when adopting renewable energy solutions.

Benefits and Further Compliance

The updated regulation benefits industrial operators by facilitating faster installation times and lower costs, as solar rooftops can now be installed without the need for prior approval of a factory license from the DIW. Operators can now more easily contribute to environmental sustainability and carbon reduction efforts.

Despite the lifting of the factory licensing requirement, other compliance obligations, such as an energy business license (or exemption from an energy business license), a controlled energy production license, and a construction permit, may still apply.

Reason for the Change

Removing the classification of rooftop or building-installed solar power plants as factories aligns with Thailand's renewable energy goals and reduces regulatory burdens for industrial operators. Additionally, it supports the achievement of energy policies aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and Thailand's international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the participation of all sectors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Supasit Boonsanong
Supasit Boonsanong
Photo of Charuwan Charoonchitsathian
Charuwan Charoonchitsathian
Photo of Phareeya Yongpanich
Phareeya Yongpanich
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More