ARTICLE
14 November 2024

Belarus Amended Tariffs For Electricity From Renewable Energy Sources

GI
GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore Firm Details
In October, the Resolution of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus No. 61 dd. 02.10.2024 introduced changes to the tariffs for electricity produced...
Belarus Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Violetta Liudchyk
Photo of Maxim Lashkevich
Authors

In October, the Resolution of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus No. 61 dd. 02.10.2024 introduced changes to the tariffs for electricity produced from renewable energy sources.

Maksim Lashkevich, Partner, and Violetta Lyudchik, Lawyer, specialists of the Environmental Law practice, have created a unique product, which contains everything on the topic "Alternative Energy in Belarus":

  • regulatory overview
  • quotas and tariffs
  • a detailed flowchart on how to implement an investment project
  • obtaining a certificate of origin

Read the material:

1544196a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Violetta Liudchyk
Violetta Liudchyk
Photo of Maxim Lashkevich
Maxim Lashkevich
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More