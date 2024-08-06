ARTICLE
6 August 2024

Alternative Energy In Belarus

The Republic of Belarus is taking meaningful steps towards the use of renewable energy sources (RES)...
Belarus Energy and Natural Resources
The Republic of Belarus is taking meaningful steps towards the use of renewable energy sources (RES):

  • adheres to Sustainable Development Goal #7 on the access of modern energy for all;
  • ratified the 1992 Rio Declaration on Environment and Development;
  • ratified the 1997 Kyoto Protocol with Annexes I and II;
  • ratified the 2015 Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change;
  • adopts legal acts at national level and conducts a targeted policy to stimulate the use of RES.

Use of RES in Belarus:

There is a government-approved national plan for the development of the "green" economy for 2021-2025 and a state program "Energy Сonservation" for 2021-2025.

As of January 1, 2023, the total electric power of RES installations amounted to 631.5 MW, which is almost 14 times the same indicator 13 years ago (45 MW in 2009).

The share of RES in the country's fuel and energy balance amounted to 8.1% in 2022.

