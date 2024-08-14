ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Energy Solutions Group Acquires Six Onshore Wind Farms In The Netherlands

LL
Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

Loyens & Loeff logo
Explore Firm Details
Energy Solutions Group (ESG) has acquired six Dutch wind farms, adding 66.2 MW to its renewable portfolio and strengthening its green energy leadership in the Benelux.
Netherlands Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Victor van Nuland
Photo of Gerco van Eck
Photo of Paulien van der Does Vos
Photo of Tessa van Nes
Photo of Ömer Aslan
Photo of Esther Van Wageningen
Photo of Sietske Prosman
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Energy Solutions Group (ESG) has acquired six Dutch wind farms, adding 66.2 MW to its renewable portfolio and strengthening its green energy leadership in the Benelux.

Energy Solutions Group (ESG) has successfully acquired six wind farms in the Netherlands, with a total capacity of 66.2 MW. This acquisition further strengthens ESG's leadership as a green independent power producer (IPP) in the Benelux. By strategically expanding its wind energy portfolio, ESG is advancing its commitment to a balanced and diversified renewable energy mix, combining both solar and wind energy across the region.

The newly acquired wind farms will bolster ESG's green asset portfolio, confirming the company's commitment to the energy transition. The addition of these wind farms marks a significant milestone in ESGs growth strategy and highlights the company's dedication to further expanding its sustainable footprint.

The transaction highlights investors' growing interest in companies aiming to lead the wind energy sector. This transaction is another example of out Energy & Infrastructure Team continued involvement and expertise in the market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Victor van Nuland
Victor van Nuland
Photo of Gerco van Eck
Gerco van Eck
Photo of Paulien van der Does Vos
Paulien van der Does Vos
Photo of Tessa van Nes
Tessa van Nes
Photo of Ömer Aslan
Ömer Aslan
Photo of Esther Van Wageningen
Esther Van Wageningen
Photo of Sietske Prosman
Sietske Prosman
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More