Energy Solutions Group Acquires Six Onshore Wind Farms In The Netherlands

Energy Solutions Group (ESG) has acquired six Dutch wind farms, adding 66.2 MW to its renewable portfolio and strengthening its green energy leadership in the Benelux.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Energy Solutions Group (ESG) has acquired six Dutch wind farms, adding 66.2 MW to its renewable portfolio and strengthening its green energy leadership in the Benelux.

Energy Solutions Group (ESG) has successfully acquired six wind farms in the Netherlands, with a total capacity of 66.2 MW. This acquisition further strengthens ESG's leadership as a green independent power producer (IPP) in the Benelux. By strategically expanding its wind energy portfolio, ESG is advancing its commitment to a balanced and diversified renewable energy mix, combining both solar and wind energy across the region.

The newly acquired wind farms will bolster ESG's green asset portfolio, confirming the company's commitment to the energy transition. The addition of these wind farms marks a significant milestone in ESGs growth strategy and highlights the company's dedication to further expanding its sustainable footprint.

The transaction highlights investors' growing interest in companies aiming to lead the wind energy sector. This transaction is another example of out Energy & Infrastructure Team continued involvement and expertise in the market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.